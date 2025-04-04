PM Modi participates in 6th BIMSTEC summit in Thailand, says 'may our efforts bring positive difference' PM Modi, who is on a visit to Thailand, participated in the 6th edition of the BIMSTEC summit on Friday. The Prime Minister is slated to embark on his Sri Lanka visit after concluding the BIMSTEC summit in Thailand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday participated in the 6th BIMSTEC summit in Thailand. Earlier, he was received by Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra. At the 6th edition of the summit, PM Modi reaffirmed commitment to boosting cooperation across diverse sectors, adding, "May our efforts bring a positive difference in people’s lives." ​The leaders also observed a minute of silence for the victims of the March 28 earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. The Prime Minister also expressed his condolences on the loss of lives and property in the wake of the earthquake on March 28.

PM Modi proposes BIMSTEC nations to connect their payment systems to UPI

PM Modi also made the proposal to connect India's UPI with the payment systems of BIMSTEC nations. He told BIMSTEC Summit that the integration of UPI with the payment systems of the regional grouping will boost trade, tourism.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi held a meeting with the Senior General of Myanmar, Aung Hlaing, where they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

Prior to the BIMSTEC Summit, the Thai PM hosted a dinner for leaders of the BIMSTEC grouping, which witnessed PM Modi and Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus were seated together. Yunus’ office shared photographs of the Bangladesh Chief Adviser seated next to Modi at Hotel Shangri-La on the banks of the Chao Phraya River.