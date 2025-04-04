BJP worker dies by suicide in Bengaluru, blames Karnataka CM's legal advisor in note BJP worker Vinay Somaiah had recently been arrested by Madikeri city police over allegations that he mocked Ponnanna in a WhatsApp post. The arrest was prompted by a complaint filed by a local Congress leader in Madikeri.

A Bharatiya Janata Party worker died by suicide at his office in Bengaluru on Friday morning, leaving behind a chilling WhatsApp suicide note blaming political harassment and social media defamation for his tragic decision. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Vinay Somaiah. In his suicide note, Somaiah blamed Congress MLA AS Ponnanna for his extreme step. Notably, Ponnanna has also serves as the Legal Advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

As per the information, Somaiah had recently been arrested by Madikeri city police over allegations that he mocked Ponnanna in a WhatsApp post. The arrest was prompted by a complaint filed by a local Congress leader in Madikeri, leading to an FIR against Vinay.

In his suicide note, Somaiah claimed that the FIR was politically motivated and unjust, as he was being held responsible for a post shared by another member of the "Kodagu Samasya Mattu Sujnevugalu" (Kodagu Problems and Suggestions) WhatsApp group, of which he was the admin.

Somaiah directly accused Ponnanna and local Congress leader Thenira Mahena of being responsible for his death. He alleged that his arrest brought immense humiliation to his family, and the police continued to harass him even after securing a bail.

Nearly two months ago, Somaiah, a resident of Karnataka’s Kodagu district, found himself entangled in a legal battle after being arrested for a seemingly light-hearted comment made against MLA AS Ponnanna. The comment triggered a complaint from Congress worker Tennera Maina, prompting the Madikeri police to file an FIR against Somaiah and two others.

Somaiah's family revealed that the Karnataka High Court had granted a stay on the investigation, yet he continued to face alleged harassment and humiliation that deeply scarred his dignity. In his final message, Somaiah expressed anguish over the relentless pressure and torment he endured, maintaining that he was punished for no fault of his own. The incident has now escalated into a political controversy with BJP leaders demanding accountability for the party worker's death.

Karnataka home minister assures probe

Meanwhile, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara addressed the matter on Friday, assuring a thorough investigation into the incident. Speaking to the media, Parameshwara stated, "A case has been registered, and the DCP will conduct a detailed inquiry. All aspects will be brought to light. Every post made on WhatsApp may not be accurate; it is crucial to examine its credibility. Whatever the reason behind his death, the investigation will reveal whether such actions were necessary," Parameshwara added

ALSO READ: Karnataka: Four dead as bus collides with car on Bangalore-Mysore Expressway