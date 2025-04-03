Karnataka: Four dead as bus collides with car on Bangalore-Mysore Expressway Karnataka road accident: According to SP of Mandya district Mallikarjun Baldandi, one person died on the spot, and the other three were rushed to the hospital, where they succumbed to injuries.

Karnataka road accident: At least four members of a family were brutally killed when a bus hit a car from behind near the Mandya district area of Karnataka on the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway, police said on Thursday (April 3).

They were on their way to Piriyapattana when the state transport bus hit them from behind near the Tubinakere Exit. One person died on the spot, and the other three were rushed to the hospital, where they succumbed to injuries, SP of Mandya district Mallikarjun Baldandi said.

Case registered at Mandya Rural police station

He added that the driver had slowed down the car near the Tubinakere Exit to avoid the expressway toll when the incident happened. The case has been registered at the Mandya Rural police station.

More details are awaited in this regard.