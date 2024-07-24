Hardik Pandya REACTS to Natasa Stankovic's Insta post amid separation | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hardik Pandya REACTS to Natasa Stankovic's Insta post

Actress and model Natasa Stankovic has shared her first Instagram post since her separation from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The post features adorable pitures of her and their son, Agastya, enjoying a day at a theme park in Serbia. Captioning the pictures, Natasa simply added a red heart emoticon.

As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, it attracted considerable attention, including a supportive comment from Hardik Pandya. The cricketer reacted with a red heart emoji, followed by an evil eye, heart eyes, and an okay hand emoji.

Take a look at the picture here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMNatasa Stankovic's Instagram post

Hardik Pandya’s gesture of support comes amid a wave of online negativity since their separation announcement. Despite the harsh comments, many have offered encouragement. A user wrote, "Literally crying after seeing his comment! Made my day," while another advised, "Stop spreading hate about her. Even hardik is not showing any kind of hate. It's their personal life it's their personal decision to get separated. So just don't get into it.

Natasa and Hardik took to their Instagram handles and shared a joint statement confirming their separation. “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of the both of us,” the post read. “This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.”

Emphasising their commitment to co-parenting, the couple added, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time.”

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya married on May 31, 2020, in a ceremony that included both Hindu and Christian rituals. They renewed their vows in February 2023. Speculation about their separation began in May when Natasa changed her Instagram handle, removing the ‘Pandya’ surname.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic announce divorce, call it a ‘tough decision’ l Read Post