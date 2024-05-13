A look at Kannada-Telugu actor Pavitra Jayaram's career, TV shows and films

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A look at Kannada actor Pavitra Jayaram's career

Popular Kannada and Telugu actor Pavitra Jayaram died in a car accident on Sunday. The accident took place near Mehboob Nagar, Hyderabad. It is being reported that the actor's car had a very dangerous collision with a bus, after which Pavitra died on the spot. Moreover, her sister Apeksha, driver Srikant and actor Chandrakant are also seriously injured in this accident. This accident happened while returning to Hanakere in the Mandya district of Karnataka. The entertainment industry has been deeply shocked by Pavitra's demise. Have a look at the late actor's career here.

Early life and career

For the unversed, Pavitra Jayaram was born and raised in Karnataka and had a keen interest in becoming an actor since an early age. She marked her debut with the Kannada TV series, Jokali. Apart from Kannada, she also worked in many other languages and created a distinct identity with her brilliant work in Telugu cinema as well. Pavitra also won the hearts of the audience with her strong acting in Telugu serials. Pavitra gained popularity in every household with the TV serial 'Tilottama'. Apart from this, she is famous among the people for the Telugu serial 'Trinayani'.

The shows Trinayani tells the story of Trinayani's ability to foresee the future and the past often lands her in trouble. Despite the setbacks, she strives to use her gift to protect the people around her from harm. The show also starred Aashika Gopal Padukone, Chandu Gowda, Sri Satya, Priyanka Chowdary, Vishnu Priya, Bhavana Reddy, Anil Chowdary and Challa Chandu among others.

Superhit Telugu film

The late actor also worked in the Telugu-language romantic drama film, Buchinaidu Kandriga. This film deals with Balu and Swapna, two individuals belonging to different social backgrounds, who fall in love but their families oppose their union. Soon, they elope, only to be pursued by their elders.

