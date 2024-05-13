Russia: At least 13 killed, 20 injured as apartment building collapses after shelling in Belgorod city

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russia has blamed Ukrainian shelling for the building's destruction.

A tragic incident occurred in Belgorod, a city on the Russian border, where part of an apartment building collapsed on Sunday killing at least 13 people, with 20 others sustaining injuries. The officials in Russia blamed Ukrainian shelling for the building's destruction. Videos circulating online depict rescue teams combing through the debris in search of survivors, only to hastily retreat as a section of the roof collapsed.

13 bodies recovered so far

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reported the recovery of 13 bodies from the rubble thus far. The Investigative Committee of Russia, the nation's primary law enforcement body, issued a statement affirming that the 10-story structure had indeed been struck by Ukrainian shelling.

The Russian Defence Ministry later wrote on social media that the building had been damaged by fragments of a downed Tochka-U TRC missile.

It also said that air defences had shot down several more rockets over the Belgorod region, as well as two drones that were destroyed in a separate incident later Sunday.

Back to back attack on Belgorod

Air raid alerts continued across Belgorod as rescuers worked. The city also came under fire Saturday evening, killing one person and wounding 29 others, Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said. Cities across western Russia have come under regular attack from drones since May 2023, with Russian officials blaming Kyiv. Ukrainian officials never acknowledge responsibility for attacks on Russian territory or the Crimean Peninsula.

The Belgorod region, on Russia's western border, has been the target of a large number of strikes. Although most cross-border shelling is seen in rural areas, attacks have also been seen on the region's capital. In December 2023, shelling in the heart of Belgorod city killed 25 people, prompting authorities to start erecting public shelters.

(With AP inputs)

