House of the Dragon Season 3 teaser: Brief glimpse sets internet abuzz | Watch

New Delhi:

The third season of the highly anticipated web series, House of the Dragon, is ready for release. The explosive teaser for the series was released on Thursday night

For the unversed, House of the Dragon Season 3 has been awaited for a long time. Its teaser finally arrived and it is believed that it will be even more dangerous than the previous two seasons.

What's in House of the Dragon teaser?

The 1-minute, 23-second teaser was released on February 19. The teaser is full of drama, suspense, and action. Just a glimpse of the series has excited viewers. It is set to be as explosive as the first and second seasons.

Watch the teaser here:

What is the story of the third season?

The third season of the series will revolve around the Targaryen Civil War. After Aegon's injury, Aemond seizes the Targaryen Iron Throne, sparking a power struggle between Rhaenyra and Aegon. The story will move beyond the lust for power and bloodshed and take a dangerous turn.

Social media reactions

X users seemed excited with the release of House of the Dragon season 3 teaser. A user wrote, 'About time'. Another X post read 'This seems interesting'. Let's have a look at other reaction here.

A Prequel to Game of Thrones

House of the Dragon is a prequel to the American thriller 'Game of Thrones'. It tells the story of the gradual disintegration of House Targaryen 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The series stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno, and Fabian Frankel.

When will House of the Dragon Season 3 release?

Currently, the release date of House of the Dragon Season 3 has not been announced by the makers, but it has been announced with the teaser that it will hit the OTT platform Jio Hotstar in the month of June this year.

