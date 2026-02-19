OTT releases this week [Feb 19-21, 2026]: TMMTMTTM, Chatha Pacha to Kennedy, what to watch this weekend

New Delhi:

This week’s OTT line-up brings a mix of romance, thrillers and light drama, making it easier to pick something for the weekend. From Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri to Anurag Kashyap’s dark thriller Kennedy to much-awaited Chatha Pacha, there is a steady range of stories across platforms. Choose your pick based on our list.

1) Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Release Date: February 19, 2026

February 19, 2026 Platform: Prime Video

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday come together again in this romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidwan. The film looks at modern relationships and situationships, blending humour with emotional moments. Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta also feature in the story, adding a layer of warmth and familiarity to the narrative.

2) Kennedy

Release Date: February 20, 2026

February 20, 2026 Platform: ZEE5

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this film follows Rahul Bhat as a former cop who is officially declared dead but continues to operate in the criminal underworld. As Rahul Bhat’s character crosses paths with Aamir Dalvi’s gangster Saleem, the story moves through a tense and layered space. Sunny Leone also appears in a key role, adding to the film’s tone. The film was much-delayed in India. It is finally releasing on OTT.

3) Chatha Pacha

Release Date: February 19, 2026

February 19, 2026 Platform: Netflix

Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew and Vishak Nair headline this Malayalam action comedy that blends humour with underground sport. The story follows three brothers who decide to revive their childhood dream by starting an amateur wrestling ring. What begins as a fun plan slowly turns into intense rivalries and unexpected turns.

4) Lucky The Superstar

Release Date: February 20, 2026

February 20, 2026 Platform: JioHotstar

Lucky The Superstar arrives on JioHotstar this week, adding to the platform’s mix of drama and entertainment. The film slots into the weekend watchlist as another fresh option for viewers looking for something new.

5) Pavane

Release Date: February 19, 2026

February 19, 2026 Platform: Netflix

This Korean romantic drama follows three emotionally guarded individuals working at a department store. As their lives slowly intersect, they begin to support each other through personal struggles and social pressures. The film, adapted from Park Min-gyu’s novel, focuses on emotional healing and self-discovery.

6) Firebreak

Release Date: February 20, 2026

February 20, 2026 Platform: Netflix

Belén Cuesta plays Mara, a grieving widow who travels to her remote family home after her husband’s death. What begins as a quiet visit turns tense when her daughter goes missing in the nearby woods, just as a fire breaks out. The story unfolds as a race against time.

7) Raakshasa

Release Date: February 20, 2026

February 20, 2026 Platform: ZEE5

Set in North Karnataka, this Kannada psychological crime thriller follows a cop investigating a series of alleged crocodile attacks. As the case unfolds, the investigation begins to move beyond local myths. The story centres on SI Hanmappa as he uncovers a darker truth behind the incidents.

What are you planning to binge this weekend?

