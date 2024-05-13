Marathi TV actor Satish Joshi dies while performing on stage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Veteran TV actor and theater artist, Satish Joshi passed away on Sunday

A very sad news has come to the fore from Marathi cinema. Veteran actor Satish Joshi has passed away on Sunday. This news has come as shock for the Marathi film industry.. His friend Rajesh Deshpande informed about his death through social media. He said that Satish Joshi breathed his last on the stage of Rangotsav itself. Everyone is shocked by this sudden death.

Rajesh Deshpande's Instagram post

Fans have also paid tribute to Satish Joshi on social media. His friend Rajesh Deshpande has shared a post on social media. 'Our senior friend actor Satish Joshi had acted on stage at Rangotsav today before his tragic demise. he died around 11 in the morning. Even before breathing his last, he was excited about his performance,' read the caption.

Read the post here:

Satish Joshi's career

Satish Joshi reached every household in Maharashtra through many serials. He had created his unique place and identity in every family. He played an important role in the serial 'Bhagyalakshmi' on Zee Marathi channel. This role was especially liked by the audience and also made him popular. The late actor also won hearts through many plays and films. He was an all-round artist.

Died during Srijan Utsav

Satish Joshi was cast in most of the serials directed by Virendra Pradhan. Also worked on Sahitya Sangh's play 'Machhakatika'. All the artists were shocked after hearing the news of his demise. Even before this, many artists have breathed their last on stage. Satish Joshi's convocation ceremony was also being organised at Rambhoomi on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of The Creation. Satish Joshi also participated in this program. He passed away while Srijanutsav was going on.

