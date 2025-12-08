'You are here for election, we are here for the country': Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi, BJP Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the timing and intent of the debate on Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha, alleging that the government was politicising the national song to divert attention from key public issues.

New Delhi:

Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members during a heated debate on Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha, accusing them of prioritising electoral politics over national interest. Amid repeated interruptions and uproar in the House, Gandhi said the ruling party was driven by elections, while the Congress remained committed to fighting for the country's core values. "You are sitting here for elections, we are sitting here for the nation," she told BJP MPs. She added that even electoral defeats would not deter the Congress from raising its voice in Parliament. “Even if we keep losing elections, we will continue to sit here and fight you," she said.

'Why debate on Vande Mataram now?'

The Wayanad MP also questioned the need for a debate on Vande Mataram during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, alleging that the government was attempting to divert public attention from pressing issues. Speaking during a discussion on the national song, Priyanka Gandhi said there was no justification for politicising Vande Mataram. She claimed that the issue had been raised in the context of the upcoming West Bengal elections. "Why is there a need to debate Vande Mataram? The government wants to distract the public," she said, adding that the discussion was being fuelled because of the Bengal polls.

The Congress leader described Vande Mataram as a symbol of courage and sacrifice. "Vande Mataram reminds us of courage. It is a part of our soul," Priyanka Gandhi said in the House, emphasising the emotional and historical significance of the national song.

'Govt targeting freedom fighters to shift focus'

Gandhi accused the Modi government of creating fresh allegations against those who fought India's freedom struggle and made immense sacrifices for the nation. She alleged that the government was attempting to divert public attention from issues that matter most to the people.

Priyanka Gandhi said the ruling dispensation was deliberately raising controversies to shift focus away from pressing concerns affecting citizens. "This government wants an opportunity to level new allegations against those who sacrificed their lives for the country, only to distract the nation from real issues," she said.

Strong defence of Jawaharlal Nehru

Taking aim at repeated attacks on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Priyanka Gandhi said Nehru had dedicated his entire life to the nation. She reminded the House that Nehru spent 12 years in jail during the freedom struggle. She also highlighted his contributions to nation-building, noting that institutions such as ISRO, DRDO, AIIMS and the IITs were established during his vision-driven leadership. "One day, there should be a debate on Nehru as well. If he had not laid the foundation of ISRO, India would not have achieved feats like the Mars mission," she said. Priyanka Gandhi also pointed out that the Congress was the party that declared Vande Mataram as the national song.

Youth distressed, real issues being ignored

During the discussion, the Congress leader stressed that the country's youth was deeply distressed and urged the government to focus on real challenges such as inflation and unemployment. She said Parliament should be debating rising prices, joblessness and the everyday struggles of citizens instead of politicising national symbols.

