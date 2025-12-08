Starlink India price revealed: What users get for Rs 8600 per month plan and how to apply Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, has officially listed its India pricing with a monthly charge of Rs 8,600 and a one-time hardware cost of Rs 34,000. The company promises unlimited data, high uptime, and wide coverage across remote regions.

Starlink, the satellite-based internet service from Elon Musk, has moved one step closer to an official launch in India. The company has refreshed its India website with the official monthly pricing of its residential broadband plan that gives potential users a fair idea of what to expect. It aims to offer villages, remote towns, and other regions where fibre broadband has struggled to reach high-speed connectivity.

Pricing and benefits of residential plans

As per the latest update on the Starlink India website, the Residential plan will cost:

Rs 8,600 per month - subscription fee

Rs 34,000 one-time hardware cost for the Starlink Kit that comprises a dish, router, cables, and mounting equipment.

Users will also be afforded a 30-day trial period in which they can use the service risk-free.

It comes with a promise of unlimited data, simple plug-and-play installation, and over 99.9 per cent uptime from its growing constellation of low-earth-orbiting satellites. The service is designed to perform even in extremely difficult terrains and adverse weather conditions—conditions ideal for rural households, farmlands, and remote businesses.

The business tier is still under wraps

While the pricing for the residential plan has been made public, SpaceX has yet to reveal the rates for its business subscription tier, which offers higher speeds, better hardware, and priority connectivity in other global markets.

Until the regulatory discussions and rollout logistics are complete, Starlink is not expected to reveal its commercial packages. More information could be released over the next few weeks.

Hiring drive signals major India expansion

Starlink's intent to scale in India is evident from the active hiring it has been undertaking. In October, SpaceX posted four major job openings on LinkedIn for its Bengaluru office, including:

Payments Manager

Accounting Manager

Senior Treasury Analyst

Tax Manager

These roles indicate that the company is setting up the financial and operational foundation for its launch in India. It also reports that Starlink will establish numerous ground stations across the country to ensure signal stability and lower latency across the nation.

Musk confirms strong progress and India focus

Earlier this month, Elon Musk spoke about the rapid global expansion of Starlink in a conversation with Nikhil Kamath on the People by WTF Podcast.

He emphasised progress being made toward offering the world affordable internet access and hinted that India is a key target market. Musk also said that bringing Starlink to India will be a “major step” in ensuring high-speed internet access to underserved rural and remote regions where millions still lack reliable options for broadband.

Starlink could transform Internet access in India

Now closer than ever to its launch in the country, Starlink's pricing is officially out, along with the start of recruitment efforts. The services shall aim to vastly improve connectivity across remote villages, disaster-prone areas, hilly terrains, and regions where fiber installation poses a challenge.