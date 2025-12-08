Gaurav Khanna wins Bigg Boss 19, and yes, he once predicted this moment Gaurav Khanna has officially won Bigg Boss 19, and fans can’t help but revisit the moment he boldly predicted his own victory inside the house. The actor defeated Farrhana Bhatt to become the show's winner.

Gaurav Khanna was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 19 on December 7. The TV actor surpassed Farrhana Bhatt, who became the first runner-up. GK, as he is fondly called, has been one of the strongest contestants of the season. But did you know that he had predicted his own victory on the show?

Gaurav and Farrhana had a verbal spat during a captaincy task, when the former spoke about his winning moment.

Gaurav Khanna predicted his winning moment

Gaurav Khanna had been chasing captaincy in Bigg Boss 19 house for weeks, but lost it every time at the end moment. It was during one such captaincy task when Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri kept teasing Gaurav, chanting, "GK kya karega, what will GK do?" Their mockery left GK furious. He fired back, stating, "No matter how much they clap, I will still stay in this show, and you all will also see."

Just then, Farrhana Bhatt stepped in and poked him further, stating, "Kaun ho aap? (Who are you)?" Gaurav lost his cool and told her, "I will now show you the power of television." But Farrhana wasn't done. She taunted him again, "See what has happened with TV's superstar."

Gaurav, refusing to back down, proudly declared, "Main hoon TV ka superstar aur yahan ka" (I am the superstar of TV and of Bigg Boss too). When Farrhana labelled him “darpok,” he hit back with one final promise: "Finale main khadi hoke taali bajayegi mere liye dekhna. Tu pehchani jaayegi ki tu mere season main aayi thi." (You'll stand and clap for me in the finale. You'll be known for being a contestant on my season). And that is exactly what happened last night.

Gaurav Khanna's message for fans after winning Bigg Boss 19

Gaurav Khanna's team shared photos of the actor with the Bigg Boss 19 trophy and penned a heartfelt note thanking fans. He wrote, "The three-month journey has finally come to an end… and what an end it has been. The trophy is home. They kept asking, “What will GK do?” And like we always said GK will bring the trophy home for all of us. He did. This journey has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way. We have lived every single day with Gaurav every high, every setback, every moment of strength and dignity. And today, this win feels personal. This is a win for every person who believed, who voted, who stood by him, who made his dream theirs."

"Today, we are not just celebrating a trophy. We are celebrating faith, love, and togetherness. We are winning together. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. Signing off with love ~Team Gaurav Khanna."

Apart from the winning trophy, Gaurav Khanna won a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

