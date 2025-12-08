IndiGo says crisis team working daily to address flight operations, refunds | What we know so far IndiGo flight cancellations: The airline officials said that the CMG's key priorities include restoring 100 percent operational integrity, ensuring the timely flow of information, expediting refunds and rescheduling of flights, and facilitating the return of passenger baggage.

New Delhi:

Crisis-hit domestic carrier IndiGo on Monday said a Crisis Management Group (CMG) is meeting daily to monitor the ongoing disruptions and also to closely monitor all matters related to the current situation. The airline officials said that the CMG's key priorities include restoring 100 percent operational integrity, ensuring the timely flow of information, expediting refunds and rescheduling of flights, and facilitating the return of passenger baggage.

Here's what IndiGo said on when it will start full operations

"We continue to work around the clock to bring the network back to full capacity," IndiGo officials said.

Earlier today, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted IndiGo's Accountable Manager and Chief Executive Officer a one-time 24-hour extension to submit their response to the Show cause notice issued on December 6 over large-scale operational disruptions and observed non-compliances.

According to the official statement, the two IndiGo functionaries sought more time in a request dated December 7, citing operational constraints linked to the scale of the airline's nationwide operations and several unavoidable factors that contributed to disruptions across multiple airports.

After reviewing the request, the DGCA extended the deadline only until 1800 hrs on 8 December and made it clear that no further extensions would be allowed.

The DGCA cautioned that failure to submit a complete and comprehensive reply within the extended timeline will result in the regulator proceeding ex parte, based on the available records.

The DGCA said it continues to monitor the situation and remains focused on passenger safety, regulatory compliance and restoration of normal operations.

IndiGo cancels 500 flights

In the meantime, IndiGo has cancelled 500 flights and plans to operate 1,802 services on Monday, the civil aviation ministry said. The airline has delivered 4,500 bags to the passengers out of the total 9,000, and will deliver the remaining in next 36 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

“Today (Monday) IndiGo plans to operate 1,802 flights to 137 out of 138 destinations, with 500 cancellations. (Also) 4,500 bags were delivered to customers out of the total 9,000 bags. (the airline) targets to deliver balance bags in the next 36 hours,” the ministry said.

It also said that 5,86,705 PNRs for period December 1-7 were cancelled and refunded, amounting to total Rs 569.65 crore. Total 9,55,591 PNRs for period November 21 to December 7 were also cancelled and refunded, amounting to Rs 827 crore.

IndIGo faces heat for cancelling flights

IndIGo has been facing heat from both the government and the passengers for cancelling hundreds of flights since December 2, citing regulatory changes in the pilots' new flight duty and regulations norms, which resulted in lakhs of passengers getting stranded at airports across the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

