IndiGo crisis: Aviation Minister Naidu blames airline's 'internal planning' for mass cancellations Acknowledging the difficulties faced by the people, Minister Naidu said an inquiry into the unprecedented cancellations and delays of IndiGo flights is underway and strict action will be taken.

New Delhi:

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday said the IndiGo fiasco erupted due to the airline’s crew rostering and internal planning, asserting that there was no issue in the implementation of Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norm.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha over the issue, Naidu said the government immediately stepped in when the crisis mounted. He said a meeting was held with IndiGo when they sought clarity on FDTL, adding that the issue was not flagged back then.

"The IndiGo crisis occurred due to problems in its crew rostering and internal planning systems. IndiGo was supposed to manage crew rosters through its day-to-day operations. We are ensuring that the FDTL is properly implemented, and there has been no compromise on that front. For a full month, we have been closely monitoring the situation. On December 1, we held a meeting with IndiGo regarding FDTL when they sought clarifications, and we provided them. They did not flag any issues then, and everything was running normally. Suddenly, on December 3, we observed these issues and the Ministry immediately stepped in. We took control of the situation at airports and consulted all stakeholders,” he said.

Minister Naidu vows strict action

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by the people, Minister Naidu said an inquiry into the unprecedented cancellations and delays of IndiGo flights is underway and strict action will be taken.

“You have seen how things unfolded over those two days. Passengers faced a lot of difficulty, and we do not take this situation lightly. An inquiry is underway, and we will take very strict action, not only for this case but as an example. Any miscompliance or non-adherence by any person, entity, organization, or operator in civil aviation will attract very strict action to set an industry-wide example," he added.

Naidu said strict Civil Aviation Requirements were in place for flyers facing difficulties due to mass cancellations and delays. He said continuous technology upgradation was underway in the sector.

"For all passengers who have faced difficulties due to delays and cancellations, strict Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) are in place. Airline operators have to follow these requirements. Regarding the software issue, an inquiry has been made. Continuous technology upgradation happens in this sector. Our vision from the government is to have top global standards for the aviation sector in the country," he said.

More than 400 flights cancelled on Monday

More than 400 flights were cancelled across major airports in India as IndiGo airline continues to reel under severe operational crisis. The aviation regulator DGCA on Sunday extended the deadline for IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and the airline’s Accountable Manager, Isidro Porqueras, to respond to the show-cause notices issued over recent flight disruptions. According to a senior official, cited by PTI, both executives have been asked to submit their explanations by 6 pm on Monday.

ALSO READ: