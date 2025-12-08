In US National Security Strategy document, India listed critical ally for Indo-Pacific region As per a US National Security Strategy document, India is a critical ally to the US for the Indo-Pacific region. The Trump administration has said that Washington must continue to improve commercial and other relations with New Delhi.

New Delhi:

The National Security Strategy released by the Trump administration last week highlighted India as a critical ally for the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, and stressed the strong cooperation with New Delhi to address the security challenge in the South China Sea.

The Trump administration has said that Washington must continue to improve commercial and other relations with New Delhi to encourage India to contribute to Indo-Pacific security, including through the continued cooperation within the Quad grouping, which features Australia, Japan, and the United States.

The document also mentions the eight wars that Trump claims he brokered to resolve, including the brief conflict between India and Pakistan in May, which came as New Delhi's retaliation under Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"President Trump has cemented his legacy as The President of Peace. In addition to the remarkable success achieved during his first term with the historic Abraham Accords, President Trump has leveraged his dealmaking ability to secure unprecedented peace in eight conflicts throughout the world over the course of just eight months of his second term.

"He negotiated peace between Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the DRC and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and ended the war in Gaza with all living hostages returned to their families," the document said.

Congress take swipe at PM over Trump's claims

Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress took a swipe at Modi last week over Trump's repeated claims that he helped resolve the confrontation between India and Pakistan, saying "no wonder the Modi-Trump huglomacy is in deep freeze". While the Trump administration claims to have brokered the ceasefire, India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, during which 26 civilians were killed.

The conflict came to an end when India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

With agency inputs