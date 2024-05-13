PM Modi Exclusive interview: From NDA's '400 Paar' bid to Rahul Gandhi's defeat in Rae Bareli | Top quotes

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with India TV on Monday (May 13), addressed various topics, including the BJP's slogan "Abki Baar 400 Paar," Rahul Gandhi's potential defeat in Rae Bareli, issues concerning Muslim reservation and OBC quota, and the Ram Mandir among other issues. The Prime Minister also expressed anguish stating that he has been enduring the insults hurled at him by the Congress and other Opposition parties for many years.

PM Modi said that the opposition's narrative from 2019 to 2024 has been negative. It has been hindering the progress of the country. PM said that on the other hand, the track of BJP from 2019 to 2024 has been of development. PM Modi said that the entire country has made up its mind to form the BJP and NDA government for the third time.

We are already 400 between 2019 and 2024. That's why I said 400 paar. NDA has 400 seats in the Parliament. When a child scores 95 in an exam, parents ask for 99 or 100. I am also saying when we are 400, cross 400.

There is so much negativity in the Opposition that they should also get punishment. They should come down from where they are so that they know that the Opposition too has a constructive role and they have to contribute positively to the welfare of the nation. Those who boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building, those who constantly abused the army, those who criticised the Supreme Court, those who restricted the media, the people of the country watch such things. The country can never accept such negative thinking.

On Congress' putting lock in Ram Temple, PM Modi has said, "I know the four generations of the Gandhi family better. In 1946 no one thought that the country would be divided. No one had thought that the Congress government would overturn the Supreme Court's decision in the Shah Bano case and triple talaq remained. The topmost advisor of the Congress party for 30 years they have decided to remove Ram temple once they come to power. PM Modi said that the party which had also opposed the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. What can be expected from such a party?

On Congress's allegation that BJP will be reduced to 150 seats this time, PM Modi likened the condition of the Congress party to that of supporting a drowning person. The Prime Minister said that earlier they used to say 170, then 150 and 120. Now they will go ahead and declare less than 100 seats. Congress this time will win fewer seats than the age of 'Shehzaada' (Rahul Gandhi's age).

PM Modi on info about Ambani-Adani sending 'tempos of cash' to Congress, "I don't need to answer anything. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has answered. I don't need to put my stamp on it."

Prime Minister Modi made it clear that the nation would not forgive the Congress for its actions. Furthermore, he reiterated his criticism of Rahul Gandhi, stating that the 54-year-old leader would suffer an even greater defeat in Rae Bareli than he did in Amethi during the last Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Modi accused Rahul Gandhi of withholding information from the public by not disclosing his candidacy from Rae Bareli in advance. "Rahul Gandhi Rae Bareli seat se haarne ja rahe hain...is baar unki haar Amethi se bhi buri hogi..." the Prime Minister claimed.

Talking about Muslim reservations, PM Modi said that the Opposition is doing it only for vote bank politics. PM Modi cited the instance of Karnataka where the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government declared Muslims as OBCs to give them reservations and asked if they wanted to destroy the Dalits and OBCs.

They have done it and said it. I am not saying this. They have already declared the Muslims as OBC overnight in Karnataka and compromised on the OBC reservation. When their government was formed in Andhra Pradesh, they tried to take such a decision which was rejected by the Supreme Court. Their ally, Lalu Yadav, who is a prisoner and a convict and is out of jail, is saying that they will give complete reservation to the Muslims. They will do this only for their vote bank. Is the hunger for power so much that first you divided the country on the basis of religion, and now you want to destroy the Dalits, and OBCs by dividing the society?

The Prime Minister also said that it is his commitment that CAA will be implemented across the country and Ram Mandir verdict by the Supreme Court will not be reversed. It is my commitment and Modi's guarantee. This can never happen. I ask for '400 Paar' so that a strong message could be sent to people of such a negative mindset,” he said.

On being asked what he calls Rahul Gandhi 'Shehzada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an interesting reply. "I have heard that I am being called as 'Shehenshah' (emperor)...I am not 'Shehenshah' by 'Sehenshah' as I I tolerate so many abuses from them, then it is natural that I am 'Sehanshah' (a person who tolerates)," the PM stated.

PM Modi said that it is not appropriate to call BJP only the party of North India. "BJP is getting full support from everywhere in South Indian states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. BJP is an established party in South India also. There is a BJP government in Puducherry. BJP has also been in government in Karnataka. There is BJP government in Gujarat too. There is BJP government in many northeastern states including Assam."

On the question that first-time and young voters are angry with BJP, PM Modi said, "The first time voter is not from the old generation. This is the present generation which is connected to the digital world. This generation is seeing the changing world and India's place in the world. Even a poor child is seeing his dreams turning into resolutions and Modi is preparing a roadmap to reach success."

Today there are more than lakh startups in our country. Sports are being promoted in the country due to which the dreams of the youth are coming true. India is making full efforts to organise the Olympics in the year 2036. I have also planned to send a team to France and America regarding this.