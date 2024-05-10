Transit of Mercury into Aries: Increase in income resources for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Transit of Mercury into Aries

On May 10, Mercury will enter Aries. Due to Mercury entering Aries, people of some zodiac signs are sure to get good luck. People of these zodiac signs will get the full support of luck. Mercury has a special place in astrology. Mercury is said to be the planet responsible for intelligence, logic, communication, mathematics, cleverness, and friendship. Budh Dev is also called Prince. When Mercury is auspicious, the person gets auspicious results and his sleeping luck also awakens. Let us know from Astrologer Chirag Daruwalla which zodiac signs will see good days when Mercury enters Aries.

Aries

Mercury transiting in your zodiac sign will bring many unexpected but pleasant results. Not only will your social status and prestige increase, but the decisions taken and work done will also be appreciated. Relations with top officials will become stronger. It will be a great time for students and those appearing for competitions. The awaited work of central or state government departments will be completed. Avoid secret enemies. Disputed matters should be resolved outside the court.

Taurus

Mercury, transiting in the twelfth house of expenditure from the zodiac, will make you face excessive running around and expenses. Can purchase a house or vehicle. Other matters related to real estate will also be resolved. Do not lend much money to anyone during this period, otherwise you will have to face financial loss. If students are trying to go abroad to study, then the planetary positions will be favorable from that point of view also. Love-related matters will be indifferent.

Gemini

The influence of Mercury transiting in the eleventh profit house from the zodiac sign will not only increase the income resources but also the money given for a long time is expected to be returned. The responsibilities of children will be fulfilled. There are also chances of the birth and birth of a child for the new couple. Relations with higher officials in the workplace will become stronger. If you want to start any kind of big work or sign a new contract, then the planetary transit will be favorable from that point of view also.

Cancer

The influence of Mercury transiting in the tenth karmic house from the zodiac sign will not only expand the field of work, but if you want to take any decision related to elections, then the result will be better from that point of view also. Be thoughtful about the health of your parents. Do not make any work public until you complete it. There will be auspicious opportunities for auspicious activities in the family. You will also get respect from social roles. The decisions taken and work done during this period will be commendable.

Leo

Mercury transiting in the ninth house of fortune from the zodiac sign will not only be good from a business point of view but will also benefit from travel and country travel. There will be religious and spiritual progress. Efforts made for service or citizenship in foreign companies will be successful. If you want to apply for a visa etc. for any other country, then the planetary transit will be favorable from that point of view also. Do not let differences grow with younger members of the family. Keep your plans confidential and move on.

Virgo

The influence of Mercury transiting in the eighth house of life from the zodiac sign will bring many unexpected results. Your people will try to humiliate you. The financial aspect will be strong and there will be a possibility of getting unexpected money. Do not lend much money to anyone during this period, otherwise the money will not be received on time. Disputes related to ancestral property may deepen. Decisions taken out of emotion will result in losses.

Libra

The influence of Mercury transiting in the seventh conjugal house from the zodiac sign will give mixed results. It is also possible that it may take some more time for marital talks to be successful, but from the point of view of work and business, the time will be good. If you want to apply for any kind of new tender in the central or state government departments or want to apply for government service, then the horoscope will be favorable from that point of view. Chances of cooperation from in-laws also.

Scorpio

The effect of Mercury transiting in the sixth hostile house from the zodiac sign cannot be said to be very good. Health will be adversely affected. Be careful of drug reactions and skin-related problems. During this period, secret enemies will increase and will not leave a single opportunity to humiliate you. Trusting anyone too much will prove harmful. Travel carefully. Protect goods from theft. Do not let relations with higher officials deteriorate in the workplace.

Sagittarius

The influence of Mercury transiting in the fifth house of knowledge from the zodiac sign will give pleasant results to the students and those appearing for the competition. There will be intensity in love-related matters. Even if you want to have a love marriage, then the planetary transit will be favorable from that point of view. The responsibilities of children will be fulfilled. There are also chances for the new couple to have and have a child. You will get the benefit of traveling. There will be a pleasant occasion for auspicious activities in the family.

Capricorn

Transiting in the fourth house of happiness from the zodiac sign, the effect of Mercury will be generally fruitful. There are chances of receiving unpleasant news from friends and relatives. Matters related to real estate will be resolved. Marital talks will be successful. The awaited work of central or state government departments will also be completed. If you want to apply for any kind of new service or try to change your job, then the horoscope will be favorable from that point of view also. All unexpected results will be pleasant.

Aquarius

Transiting in the third house of bravery from the zodiac sign, the effect of Mercury will be generally fruitful but there will be spiritual progress. Social status and prestige will increase. Interaction with new people will increase. During this period, if you want to try for service in foreign companies or for citizenship, then the time will be favorable from that point of view also. The same people who were trying to bring you down will come forward to help you, yet beware of conspirators.

Pisces

Mercury, transiting in the second positive house from the zodiac sign, will strengthen the financial aspect somewhere. There is a possibility of getting unexpected money, there is a hope of getting back the money given for a long time. You will be able to control even difficult situations with the help of your verbal skills. Property-related disputes will be resolved but there is a need to be more careful about health. Stay away from controversial matters. The atmosphere will be pleasant due to the arrival of a new guest in the family.