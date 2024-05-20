KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 pitch report: How Narendra Modi Stadium's surface can play in playoff match?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins.

KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 pitch report: After the intense competition in the league stage of the Indian Premier League 2024, the focus now shifts to the actual business end of the tournament. Nearly after two months of tug-of-war, the IPL playoffs are set to unfold as the fans wait in anticipation for the 2024 winner.

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21 with the final spot up for grabs. KKR are the table-toppers, while SRH finished second in the standings after their win over Punjab Kings coupled with Rajasthan Royals' wash-out fixture against KKR on Sunday.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has hosted six matches in the ongoing season, while one was washed out. The surface has been balanced for both batters and the bowlers. Targets of 200 or more have been chased twice, while scores lower than 170 have also challenged the batting sides.

Batting will be challenging if a black-soil surface is laid out, as seen in the GT vs SRH game, where the Titans found it hard to chase 163.

Narendra Modi Stadium - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 33

Matches Won Batting First - 15

Matches Won Batting Second - 18

Matches with No Result - 0

Highest Team Innings - 233/3 by GT on 26/05/2023 vs MI

Lowest Team Innings - 89 by GT on 17/04/2024 vs DC

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 200/7 by PBKS on 04/04/2024 v GT

Average Score Batting First - 167.76

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Chetan Sakariya