Joe Root needs 14 more runs to go past Brian Lara and inch closer to Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record

England's modern-day great Joe Root requires just 14 more runs to go past Brian Lara on the all-time leading run-getters list in Test cricket.

Root has already amassed 11940 runs in his terrific Test career. If he manages to score 14 more during the third Test between England and West Indies, starting Friday (July 26) at Edgbaston in Birmingham then he will displace Lara to become the new seventh leading run-getter in the longest format of the game.

The former England captain has represented England in 142 Tests and accumulated 11940 runs. The 33-year-old batter averages 49.95 with the bat in hand and has already hit 32 Test tons and 62 half-centuries.

Leading run-getters in Test cricket

S. No. Player Matches Runs 1. Sachin Tendulkar 200 15921 2. Ricky Ponting 168 13378 3. Jacques Kallis 166 13289 4. Rahul Dravid 164 13288 5. Alastair Cook 161 12472 6. Kumar Sangakkara 134 12400 7. Brian Lara 131 11953 8. Joe Root 142 11940 9. Shivnarine Chanderpaul 164 11867 10. Mahela Jayawardene 149 11814

Meanwhile, Root is enjoying a brilliant run of form in the ongoing three-match Test series against West Indies at home. He is the second leading run-scorer in the series after Ollie Pope with 204 runs under his belt with the help of a century and a fifty.

Pope is the leading run-accumulator with 229 runs in two Tests at an average of 76.33. He was announced the Player of the Match (POTM) in England's 241-run win over West Indies in the second Test.

England's squad:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir, Daniel Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Dillon Pennington

West Indies squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie, Zachary McCaskie, Jeremiah Louis, Tevin Imlach