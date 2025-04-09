China hits back with 84 per cent tariffs on all US imports following Trump's 104 per cent duty: Report China, in its latest move, has slapped an 84 per cent tariff on all US products, media reports say. China's finance ministry, while announcing the latest move, asserted that the new charges will be effective from April 10.

As the trade war between the United States and China escalates with US President Donald Trump being on a tariff imposition spree, China, in its latest move, has slapped an 84 per cent tariff on all US products, media reports say. Beijing vowed to "fight to the end" on Wednesday as it announced it would raise tariffs on American goods from Thursday.

China to launch additional suit against US at WTO

China's finance ministry, while announcing the latest move, asserted that the new charges will be effective from April 10. Beijing also said said that it is launching an additional suit against the US at the World Trade Organisation and has placed further restrictions on American companies' trade with Chinese companies.

"If the US insists on further escalating its economic and trade restrictions, China has the firm will and abundant means to take necessary countermeasures and fight to the end,” the Ministry of Commerce wrote in a statement introducing its white paper on trade with the US.

China-US engage in tit-for-tat measures

Last week, China announced a 34% tariff on all goods imported from the US, which was followed by Trump's 50% tariff on goods from China, saying negotiations with Beijing were terminated.

Earlier, China vowed to take “resolute and forceful” measures to safeguard its interests after US tariffs totalling 104 per cent came into effect on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump's explosive new tariffs on 60 countries came into effect just after midnight Wednesday US time.

'We will not tolerate..': China's stern warning to US

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in the daily press briefing, “China continues to take firm and resolute measures to safeguard our legitimate rights and interests.” "We will not tolerate any attempt to harm China’s sovereignty, security and development interests”s, he added.

He accused the US of abusing tariffs on China, pursuing maximum pressure, as he added that China opposes and never accepts such bullying and hegemonic acts.

(With inputs from AP)