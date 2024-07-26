India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series: Schedule, squads, venue, live streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Surya and Asalanka with trophy ahead of T20I series

A new era is set to begin in Indian cricket with a full-strength T20I side playing without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. The trio retired after winning the T20 World Cup last month beating South Africa in a thrilling final. Since then, India's coaching staff has also changed with Gautam Gambhir taking over as head coach and Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed the captain in T20Is ahead of Hardik Pandya. Shubman Gill has been appointed vice-captain of the team.

The first assignment of the new-look dressing room of the Indian team is the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka away from home starting on July 27. All three matches are set to take place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele and will commence at 7 PM IST. All eyes will be on India's playing XI and it remains to be seen if the likes of Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson and Khaleel Ahmed will get an opportunity in the series as team India is building the side for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have also appointed a new captain Charith Asalanka after Wanindu Hasaranga stepped down after a disastrous World Cup campaign in June. They also have a new interim head coach in Sanath Jayasuriya and it is already expected to be an enthralling series between the two teams. However, two of Sri Lanka's fast bowlers Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera have been ruled out due to injuries. Asitha Fernando and Dlshan Madhushanka have replaced him in the squad.

Here's all you need to know about the IND vs SL T20I series:

Schedule

1st T20I - July 27

2nd T20I - July 28

3rd T20I - July 30

All the matches will be played in Pallekele and will commence at 7 PM IST.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Mahessh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madhushanka

Where to Watch IND vs SL T20I series?

The T20I series between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.