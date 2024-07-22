Horoscope Today, July 22: Property decisions in favour of Libras; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, July 22: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, July 22, 2024: Today is the Udaya Tithi Pratipada of Shravan Krishna Paksha and Monday. Pratipada Tithi will remain till 1:12 pm today. Preeti Yoga will remain at 5:58 pm today. Also, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 10:21 pm tonight. Apart from this, Ashunya Shayan Vrat will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of July 22, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

1. Aries

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Whatever new you have to do, do it today. You will fulfill your responsibilities well. You will be successful to a great extent in handling the work. You will be positive on every matter from your side. Today you can talk to friends about any old problems, you will also get a solution. Today others will benefit from your advice. There are chances of getting benefits from friends.

2. Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. The atmosphere in the family will be good for you. There are chances of participating in religious activities as well. Talking or consulting with colleagues in office work will be beneficial today. You will think about important work and relationships. Any family-related problem will end today, due to which you will feel relaxed. You can be sensitive towards the needs and feelings of others.

3. Gemini

Today is going to be a happy day for you. You will try to finish your work peacefully. Today you will settle some old debts. Today you will be successful to a great extent in understanding the feelings of others. If you work with patience and understanding, then you are sure to be successful. Your money can be spent in household work. Take any decision with a calm mind today. If you keep sweetness in your language today, then it is good for you.

4. Cancer

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today, try to move ahead only after taking advice from someone older or experienced. Today, you will complete the pending work of the office with hard work, patience, and understanding. Today, you may have many responsibilities. Today, you can spend time with a family member. Today will be a satisfactory day for you. There is a possibility of better conditions in employment than before.

5. Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, your nature will be flexible. Today, an elderly or senior person will give you the right advice, this advice will prove to be effective for you. Today, you will spend time with friends, this will make your friendship even better. Responsibility may increase in business matters. Financial condition will be better than before, your comfort will also increase. Children may ask for a toy from you today.

6. Virgo

Today is going to be a busy day for you. Today, there will be more work in the office. You will talk to the boss for transfer or promotion, you will be successful in this. Planning should be done for success, it can be beneficial in the coming days. People looking for a job can get a job offer. Today there are chances for improvement in your financial condition. Today is going to be a good day for students.

7. Libra

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today only humility and flexibility in your behaviour can bring you success. For some reason, the father can give you a new responsibility that you will fulfill completely. Decisions related to property will come in your favour today. Today pay attention to the activities of the partner. Today you can go to the market to buy household items. Today there is a need to be careful in money transactions.

8. Scorpio

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You will get mental peace after your problem is solved. Your performance at the workplace will be good, you will get help from colleagues in some work. Students will maintain a balance between work and studies today. Your health will be good today. People associated with politics will have a good image, and you will connect with more people. Today your married life is going to be great.

9. Sagittarius

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today you can be busy with friends and family. Today you can get the responsibility of completing a big task. Some new tasks can suddenly come up. Today most of your planned tasks will be completed. Students are likely to succeed soon if they keep trying continuously. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates, they will go somewhere together.

10. Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will try to bring positivity in your personal life. Today most of your plans can be completed. Today you will feel happy in meeting and talking to new people. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Avoid arguing on any matter today. The day is good in terms of health. Today you can suddenly meet a close relative.

11. Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. You can try to do some new work to increase your income. If you consider the new offers you will get in business, you may get more benefits. The ongoing rift with someone close will end today. You will stay away from negative thoughts, you may get some good news. Today you will consult someone regarding employment.

12. Pisces

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today you will be busy doing your work. Today you should try to complete the tasks with positive thinking. You will get the support of your spouse in completing the important household work today. Today you can get help from friends and brothers in some work. Today you can get sudden financial gain. Your spouse can give you a gift today.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

