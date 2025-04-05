AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan moves Supreme Court against Waqf Bill The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 has been passed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and has been sent to the President for approval.

Amanatullah Khan, a legislator from the Aam Aadmi Party, has approached the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. In his petition, Khan has requested that the Bill be declared "unconstitutional and a violation of Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, 30, and 300-A of the Constitution" and urged the court to annul it.

Khan argued that the bill infringes upon fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, stating that it undermines the religious and cultural autonomy of Muslims. He further claimed that the Bill facilitates arbitrary executive interference and weakens minority rights to manage their religious and charitable institutions.

Owaisi and Congress leader Mohammad Javed also challenge the bill

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has already been passed by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. However, its constitutional validity has been challenged by several political leaders. On Friday, Congress MP Mohammad Javed and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi also approached the Supreme Court, declaring the Bill as illegal. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari stated, “The Bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. It is now awaiting the President’s assent and will then face legal scrutiny. We will take constitutional steps, as the amendment passed in Parliament is unconstitutional.”

Sonia Gandhi criticises bill

Sonia Gandhi, the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), has accused the government of forcing the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in an arbitrary manner. She called the Bill a "blatant attack on the Constitution" and alleged that it was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) deliberate strategy to perpetuate permanent polarization in society.

In response, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed the remarks made by Sonia Gandhi, stating that the comments made by senior members regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill were "unfortunate" and not in line with parliamentary decorum.

As the legal and political battles over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill intensify, its future remains uncertain, with various political leaders vowing to challenge its implementation through constitutional means.