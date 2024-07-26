Maharashtra: Pune Police files 900-page chargesheet in fatal Porsche car accident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Porsche crash which kills two on May 19

Two months after the fatal crash in Pune's Kalyani Nagar that shocked the entire region due to the alleged manipulation of evidence by the influential family of the minor accused, authorities announced on Friday that the police have filed a 900-page chargesheet in connection with the incident that occurred on May 19.

The chargesheet, filed by the police before the Pune court, names a total of seven accused, including the minor's parents, who were allegedly behind the wheel of a Porsche that rammed into two IT techies, one of them a woman, in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of May 19, killing them.

"We have filed a 900-page chargesheet against seven accused, including the parents of the minor, two doctors and a staffer from Sassoon General Hospital, and two middlemen, in a Pune court on Thursday," said Shalesh Balkawade, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).





Significantly, the accused named in the FIR include the boy's parents and two Sassoon General Hospital doctors -- Ajay Taware, then-HOD of the forensic medicine department, and Dr. Shrihari Halnor -- and one Atul Ghatkamble, a staffer at the Maharashtra government-run medical facility. They were accused of swapping the blood samples of the minor with those of his mother after the crash.

Additionally, two other accused, identified as Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad, were also named in the FIR for allegedly working as middlemen between the father and the doctors to facilitate financial transactions to swap the blood samples.

Moreover, it is pertinent to note that the 900-page chargesheet, submitted on Thursday, did not include the 17-year-old boy, whose case is being handled separately by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Significantly, last month, the police had submitted the final report to the JJB detailing all evidence against the 17-year-old boy in the car crash case.



READ MORE | Pune Porsche crash: WCD sends notice to JJB members after probe committee finds lapses in bail order



READ MORE | Pune Porsche crash case: Bombay HC orders release of accused teen from observation home