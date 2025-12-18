Delhi pollution: 3,700 vehicles challaned on first day of 'No PUC, No Fuel' drive Delhi air pollution: Approximately 5,000 vehicles checked at border points on the very first day and 217 non-destined trucks diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.

New Delhi:

Amid dense fog and deteriorating air quality in the national capital, more than 3,700 vehicles were challaned on the first day of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' drive, while nearly 570 non-compliant or non-destined vehicles were turned back from Delhi's borders within 24 hours, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. Under the 'No PUC, No Fuel' campaign, more than 61,000 Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs) were issued in the last 24 hours. And more than 61,000 Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs) issued in Delhi between December 17-18.

5,000 vehicles checked at border points

Action was taken against polluting vehicles.

Approximately 5,000 vehicles checked at border points on the very first day and 217 non-destined trucks diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways. As part of the dust and waste control measures, 2,300 km of roads cleaned with mechanical road sweepers, anti-smog guns used on 5,524 km of roads, and 132 illegal waste dumping points were closed.

3,700 vehicles were challaned in 24 hours

Number of challans rose to 8.22 lakh in 2025

At least 3,700 vehicles were challaned in Delhi over the past 24 hours for not possessing valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC), while 568 non-compliant or non-destined vehicles were turned back from border points during intensified enforcement.

Additionally, 217 non-destined trucks were diverted via the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways to prevent unnecessary entry into the capital, an official statement said.

Sirsa said the figures reflected both strict enforcement and growing public cooperation. He said turning back vehicles at border points has led to a visible reduction in the inflow of outside vehicles, adding that coordination with neighbouring states was crucial for effective regional pollution control.

Sirsa conducts surprise inspections

On Thursday, Sirsa conducted surprise inspections at several petrol pumps, including those at the Delhi-Gurugram border and Janpath, to check compliance with the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule. He interacted with the pump staff and instructed them to remain calm and polite while strictly adhering to the rules. He said, “You are the first point of contact in this campaign. Cooperate with the people, explain to them that these rules are for their health and the health of their children.”

Action taken against polluting vehicles

'No PUC, No Fuel' drive begins in Delhi.

The Delhi government said the action against polluting vehicles was part of a broader strategy to curb emissions during severe air pollution episodes, alongside measures targeting road dust, industrial pollution and waste management.

Officials warned that enforcement would continue in the coming days and urged vehicle owners to keep their emission certificates updated to avoid penalties and disruptions.

Apart from this, more than 1.56 lakh challans were issued to people in Delhi over the last two months for driving vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, as enforcement was stepped up to curb vehicular emissions in the national capital, official data shows. According to the data, action against vehicles without valid PUC certificates has more than tripled in the last three years.

Number of challans rose to 8.22 lakh in 2025

The number of challans rose from 2.32 lakh in 2023 to 5.98 lakh in 2024 and further to 8.22 lakh in 2025 till December 15. Of the total, 1,56,993 challans, each carrying a fine of Rs 10,000, were issued during the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) period this year between October 14 and December 15. This accounted for a significant share of the 8.22 lakh challans under this category in 2025 till December 15.

Action to be taken against private offices for violating rules

Sirsa said that despite the instructions issued under GRAP-4, some private offices are still not allowing at least 50 percent of their staff to work from home. He directed such institutions to comply and said that action could be taken against those who do not follow the rules.

Enforcement agencies also took against construction and demolition (C&D) waste violations. During the GRAP period, 545 challans were issued for transporting debris and related material without proper covering, an offence that attracts a fine of Rs 20,000.

The data also shows strict monitoring of commercial and goods vehicles at Delhi’s borders. During the GRAP phase, 2.90 lakh non-destined goods vehicles were checked, of which 8,682 were turned back.

