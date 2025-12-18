Parliament passes SHANTI Bill, PM Modi calls it 'transformational moment for India's technology landscape' Parliament has passed the SHANTI Bill, paving the way for greater use of nuclear energy and private sector participation. The government says the move will support clean energy goals, innovation and long-term energy security while maintaining strict safety standards.

New Delhi:

Parliament on Thursday passed a crucial bill aimed at increasing the share of nuclear energy in India's overall energy mix, boosting innovation in nuclear science and technology and granting statutory status to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board. The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025 (SHANTI Bill) was approved by the Rajya Sabha a day after it cleared the Lok Sabha.

Replying to the debate, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh sought to address concerns raised by opposition members, stating that nuclear safety norms have not been weakened. He said the new legislation is designed to meet India's growing energy needs while continuing to uphold commitments related to safety, security, safeguards and nuclear liability. The bill proposes repealing the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010. According to the minister, the new framework will help expand nuclear applications beyond power generation and encourage innovation in atomic science and technology.

Ambitious energy goals in focus

Notably, India has set an ambitious roadmap to achieve energy independence and decarbonise its economy by 2070. As part of this plan, the country aims to reach 100 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity by 2047. The SHANTI Bill seeks to strengthen domestic nuclear capabilities while also contributing to the global nuclear energy ecosystem.

Opposition flags concerns, amendments rejected

Opposition members strongly demanded that the bill be referred to a standing or select committee, arguing that it has long-term implications. They alleged that the liability provisions had been diluted and questioned whether external pressure influenced the legislation. However, amendments moved by opposition members were rejected during voting.

PM Modi calls it transformational moment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the passage of the SHANTI Bill as a major milestone for the country. "This is the ideal time to invest, innovate and build in India," he said in a post on X. He added that the bill opens up new opportunities for the private sector and the youth. "My gratitude to MPs who have supported its passage. From safely powering AI to enabling green manufacturing, it delivers a decisive boost to a clean-energy future for the country and the world," PM Modi said.

What is SHANTI Bill?

The bill aims to strengthen India's nuclear power programme while enabling wider application of nuclear science and technology across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, water, food processing, industry, research and environmental protection. It also seeks to modernise the regulatory architecture in view of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence-enabled nuclear and radiation applications. The proposed legislation provides for a robust licensing and safety authorisation regime for the production, use and management of nuclear energy and radioactive substances. It lays down detailed provisions governing the establishment, operation and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, research reactors, fuel fabrication facilities and radiation facilities.

The bill also opens avenues for participation by public sector entities, government companies, joint ventures and other companies, subject to strict national security and safety safeguards. A key feature of the bill is the statutory backing for the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), which is deemed to be constituted under the new law. The AERB will function as the central regulator for nuclear safety, radiation protection, security and safeguards, with enhanced powers for inspection, investigation and enforcement. The Board is also mandated to ensure transparency through structured public outreach while protecting restricted information.

