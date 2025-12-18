IND vs SA 4th T20I: UPCA to refund ticket prices after match called off due to excessive fog UPCA announced full ticket refunds after the India–South Africa fourth T20I in Lucknow was abandoned due to dense fog. Online refunds will be automatic, while offline ticket holders can collect refunds in person at the stadium on designated dates.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has confirmed that spectators will be reimbursed in full after the fourth T20 International between India and South Africa in Lucknow was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The decision follows Wednesday night’s washout at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium, where dense fog and smog prevented any possibility of play.

The fixture, slated for a 7 pm start, remained in limbo for more than two hours as match officials conducted repeated assessments of the conditions. Despite six separate inspections by the umpires, visibility failed to improve, forcing officials to officially call off the contest at 9:30 pm. The abandonment marked another instance of winter weather disrupting international cricket in northern India.

In response, the UPCA moved swiftly to address fan concerns, announcing a comprehensive refund policy covering both online and offline ticket purchases. Supporters who had booked tickets digitally will not be required to take any additional steps, as the refund process will be handled automatically through the original payment method used during booking.

“Spectators who booked tickets online will receive a refund of the ticket amount through their original mode of payment. Refund-related notifications will be sent to the registered email addresses. Ticket holders are advised to regularly monitor their emails for further updates,” UPCA secretary Prem Manohar Gupta said in a release.

How will offline ticket holders get refund?

Fans who bought tickets through offline channels have been instructed to collect their refunds in person from the stadium. The UPCA has designated Gate No. 2 of the Ekana International Cricket Stadium as the collection point, with refunds available on December 20, 21 and 22 between 11:00 am and 6:00 pm.

“Offline ticket holders must be present in person and are required to carry their original physical tickets along with a copy of a government ID for verification,” the release said. Ticket holders will also need to submit their bank details and fill out a refund form at the counter, along with surrendering the original tickets.

"Upon successful verification, refunds will be processed directly to the respective bank accounts as per the details provided in the refund form. Refunds will be initiated only after due verification of the submitted documents and information,” it added.

Following the abandoned match, India and South Africa will now conclude the T20I series with the fifth and final game scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 19.