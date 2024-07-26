Friday, July 26, 2024
     
  5. IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: India and Bangladesh aim to seal final berth in Women's Asia Cup 2024
IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: India and Bangladesh aim to seal final berth in Women's Asia Cup 2024

India hold a psychological advantage over their Asian neighbours as they have only lost to Bangladesh thrice in T20I cricketing history. However, it was Bangladesh who had defeated India in the final of the 2018 edition to deny them their seventh consecutive title.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2024 12:52 IST
The Women in Blue are eyeing their ninth consecutive Women's Asia Cup final berth as they face Bangladesh in the first semifinal at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Friday. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are still unbeaten in the ongoing edition of the continental tournament and are favourites to win over their Asian neighbours.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have not played their best cricket yet. They lost their opening game of the tournament to the hosts Sri Lanka by seven wickets and had to register wins over Thailand and Malaysia to qualify for the semifinals.

  • Jul 26, 2024 12:47 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Leading run-getters for India in Women's Asia Cup 2024

    1. Shafali Verma: 158 runs
    2. Harmanpreet Kaur: 71 runs
    3. Richa Ghosh: 70 runs
    4. Dayalan Hemalatha: 63 runs
    5. Smriti Mandhana: 58 runs

     

  • Jul 26, 2024 12:44 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India and Bangladesh head-to-head record in Women's Asia Cup

    Matches: 4

    Wins for India: 2

    Wins for Bangladesh: 2

  • Jul 26, 2024 12:31 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India and Bangladesh's head-to-head record

    Matches: 22

    Wins for India: 19

    Wins for Bangladesh: 3

  • Jul 26, 2024 12:20 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello to all the cricket nuffies out there. After an engaging group stage round, the Women's Asia Cup has reached its business end as India find themselves against Bangladesh in the first semifinal. Kindly stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all the instant updates from the fixture.

