IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: India and Bangladesh aim to seal final berth in Women's Asia Cup 2024

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Match UpdatesThe Women in Blue are eyeing their ninth consecutive Women's Asia Cup final berth as they face Bangladesh in the first semifinal at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Friday. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are still unbeaten in the ongoing edition of the continental tournament and are favourites to win over their Asian neighbours.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, have not played their best cricket yet. They lost their opening game of the tournament to the hosts Sri Lanka by seven wickets and had to register wins over Thailand and Malaysia to qualify for the semifinals.