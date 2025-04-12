Watch: CCTV captures moment when wall collapsed in Delhi's Madhu Vihar due to dust storm Due to a strong dust storm that hit Delhi on Friday, one person was killed, and three were injured. A CCTV footage of the incident has been released; check visuals here.

A wall of an under-construction building collapsed during a dust storm near Madhu Vihar police station in Delhi, resulting in one death and two injuries. The storm led to trees falling in some areas, causing power disruption and traffic chaos. CCTV visuals show the wall fell on an elderly passerby who dies on the spot.

Minutes later, the wall falls on a woman, and she is sent to the hospital. Police said the wall of a six-floor building that was under construction collapsed during the dust storm. The two injured were taken to the hospital.

Madhu Vihar wall collapse CCTV footage | Watch

Vineet Kumar, ADCP 1 East Delhi shared more information on the matter and said, "Around 7 pm, we received a PCR call...when we reached the spot, we got to know that construction of a 6-floor building was going on and a wall of the building has collapsed. One person died and two sustained injuries...the injured have been taken to hospital...the wall collapsed during the dust storm."

As per TATA Power Delhi Distribution Limited spokesperson, power supply was also disrupted in some parts of the city as branches of trees and other objects that fell on the electrical lines.

Due to the adverse weather condition, over 450 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Saturday. A dust storm disrupted flight operations Friday at Delhi Airport. Air India issued a travel advisory for their passengers after the sudden change of weather in Delhi and northern areas. According to the advisory, heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds, have affected flight operations across parts of Northern India, due to which some of the Air India flights from Delhi have either been diverted or are delayed.

