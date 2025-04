Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head reignites SRH’s old charm, decimates Punjab Kings at own den Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma were phenomenal as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Abhishek smacked the highest score by an Indian in the IPL history.

Abhishek Sharma and Tavis Head were the most feared duo in IPL 2024. However, in the IPL 2025, they failed to live up to the expectations and for the same season, Hyderabad lost four out of their five matches before hosting Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The visitors had a great time with the bat but all that will be remembered is Abhishek’s blistering century and Head’s calculative knock which helped Hyderabad win their second game of the season.

More to Follow..