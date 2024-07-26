NEET UG 2024 Re-revised Result: What is counselling procedure for medical courses?- All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2024 counselling soon

NEET UG 2024 Revised Result and counselling procedure: Following the supreme court directive, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Re-revised Result / NTA Scores / Rank of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) today, July 26. Medical aspirants can check their NEET UG 2024 revised results on the official website of NEET, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. As per the revised results, the number of toppers has been reduced to 17, which was earlier 67.

Now, the Result data will be utilized for admission to various undergraduate medical courses. The institutes will draw a merit list based on the All India Rank for the seats of MBBS/BDS falling under their jurisdiction. Sharing the details on the admission procedure, NTA stated that when candidates apply to their State, they will have to mention their category as per the State Category List. State Counselling Authorities will accordingly make their Merit List. The same is the case with the domicile. The NTA has no role in it. The candidates will now have to understand the next procedure of the admission procedure. Let's know here.

Counselling soon

NEET UG 2024 counselling will have 4 stages. The counselling procedure will be conducted in three rounds. The third round will be an open round or mop-up round. The seats left vacant after the first round will be carried forward to the second round. Only registered candidates will be eligible to be a part of this procedure.

It is expected that the admission procedure to different undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions will be started soon. However, the announcement of the counselling schedule is awaited. Medical aspirants will be able to get all information regarding the counselling procedure on the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in.

Where will AIQ be implemented?

As per the information shared by the NTA, The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the Counselling for 15% of All India Quota Seats, Deemed Universities, Central Universities, Seats of ESIC and AFMC, BHU, and AMU. Candidates will be able to apply for 15% All India Quota seats as per the directions of DGHS and Counselling will be stopped, once the seats are exhausted. The details and schedule of counselling would be available on the websites of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Directorates of States.

Also, NEET counselling 2024 for each state will start separately for 85% of seats in government colleges and 100% of seats in private colleges. NEET counselling will be based on the rank obtained in the NEET exam.

How to get information on state medical quota seats?

For State quota and other seats falling under the ambit of States, candidates may apply to their domicile States. The counselling for Private Medical Colleges will also be conducted by the concerned State Counselling Authority.

