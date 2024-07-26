Friday, July 26, 2024
     
  5. NEET-UG 2024 Result: NTA announces final and re-revised scorecards for medical entrance exam; direct link here

NEET-UG 2024 Result has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). All those who appeared in the medical exam can now download the revised and final results, scorecards from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2024 18:59 IST
NEET-UG 2024 Revised result download link
Image Source : NTA NEET-UG 2024 Revised result out

NEET UG 2024 Revised Scorecard: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has today released the  National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] revised scorecards. All those who appeared in the medical exam can now download their results using roll number, date of birth etc on the login page. The link to the revised NEET UG 2024 re-revised results is available on exams.nta.ac.in.

In order to download the results, the candidates are required to use their login credentials such as their application number, and password. Candidates are required to follow the easy steps mentioned below to download their scorecards.

How to download NEET-UG 2024 Revised result?

  • Visit the official website, neet.ntaonline.in
  • Click on the link that reads to NEET UG 2024 scorecards link available on the homepage
  • It will redirect you to a new page where you need to provide all required information
  • NEET-UG 2024 Revised result will appear on the screen
  • Download and save NEET-UG 2024 Revised result for future reference.

Direct link to download NEET UG 2024 revised and final scorecards

Details on Scorecards

 

Candidates can check the following details on their scorecards

  • Final scores (after revoking bonus marks)
  • NEET UG percentile
  • All India Rank (AIR) and other personal details of the candidates
  • Gender
  • Category 
  • State of the qualifying candidates. 
