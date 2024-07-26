NEET-UG 2024 Result: NTA announces final and re-revised scorecards for medical entrance exam; direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : NTA NEET-UG 2024 Revised result out

NEET UG 2024 Revised Scorecard: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has today released the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] revised scorecards. All those who appeared in the medical exam can now download their results using roll number, date of birth etc on the login page. The link to the revised NEET UG 2024 re-revised results is available on exams.nta.ac.in.

In order to download the results, the candidates are required to use their login credentials such as their application number, and password. Candidates are required to follow the easy steps mentioned below to download their scorecards.

How to download NEET-UG 2024 Revised result?

Visit the official website, neet.ntaonline.in

Click on the link that reads to NEET UG 2024 scorecards link available on the homepage

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to provide all required information

NEET-UG 2024 Revised result will appear on the screen

Download and save NEET-UG 2024 Revised result for future reference.

Direct link to download NEET UG 2024 revised and final scorecards

Details on Scorecards

Candidates can check the following details on their scorecards