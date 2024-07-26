NEET UG 2024: Declaration of revised result, scorecards and merit list awaited, check when, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET UG 2024 revised result soon

NEET UG 2024 revised result date and time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the final, and revised result of the NEET UG 2024. All those who appeared in the medical entrance exam will be able to download it from the official website, exams..nta.ac.in.

On June 25, the testing agency shared the NEET UG 2024 revised result link. Due to which, confusion among the students was created. Explaining the same, the education ministry stated that the link is outdated and pertains to earlier results following a re-test for 1,563 candidates. The NEET UG 2024 Revised results are awaited. Once out, the candidates will be able to access using their roll number and date of birth on the login page.

Why NTA is revising NEET UG 2024 Results?

Following the Supreme Court's order caused by an ambiguous physics question, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is revising the NEET UG 2024 results.

Initially, the NEET UG 2024 results were released on June 4. After several reports on paper leaks, malpractices, and irregularities in the result process, the results were surrounded by controversies. As per previously announced results, 67 students shared the all-India rank, of these six students were awarded extra marks for time lost due to invigilator mistakes, while 44 students received grace marks for an incorrect physics question.

With the top court's decision to accept only one accurate answer for each question, the revised result will reflect these changes. It is expected that the rank of the candidates will also be changed after this revision of results.

Ministry advises students to wait for the announcement of results

Education Ministry clarified that they hadn't released the results for the revised score yet. The students should wait for an update from the officials regarding the results.

How to download NEET UG 2024 revised result, scorecards?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of NTA, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Navigate the link to the results

Now, enter your roll number, date of birth and other details on the log in

NEET UG 2024 results will appear on the screen

Download and save NEET UG 2024 results for future reference

What's next?

Once NEET UG 2024 results are out, the candidates will be able to apply for the counselling procedure. The date and time about the counselling procedure will be shared in due course. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official web portal for latest updates.