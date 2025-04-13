Earthquakes today: Four quakes rock India, other Asian countries within one hour | Details Four jolts rocked Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Myanmar and Tajikistan, raising concern across the region, reminding people of the volatile tectonic landscape.

Earthquake today: Myanmar, Tajikistan and India were shaken by earthquakes on Sunday morning in a span of an hour. Four jolts rocked these Asian countries, raising concern across the region, reminding people of the volatile tectonic landscape. The quakes also come after a deadly 7.7 earthquake rocked Myanmar last month, killing over 5,000 people.

5.5 earthquake jolts Central Myanmar

A temblor of magnitude 5.5 hit Meiktila, a small city in central Myanmar, on Sunday morning, causing panic among residents who are reeling from the violent earthquake that occurred last month. There were no immediate reports of major damage or deaths caused by the new quake.

3.4 magnitude quake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi

On Sunday, Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district was struck by a moderate 3.4 earthquake. The earthquake took place around 9:18 am at a depth of 5 kilometres, the National Center for Seismology noted. The epicentre was located at 31.49 degrees latitude and 76.94 degrees longitude in the Mandi region, it said.

No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the state so far, officials said. The Mandi district falls under seismic zone 5, which is a high-damage risk zone.

Twin tremors strike Tajikistan

An earthquake of 6.1 and later 3.9 magnitude struck areas of Tajikistan in Central Asia. The twin earthquakes also took place in the same hour as the other jolts in parts of Asia. Both earthquakes occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.