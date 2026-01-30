Bengaluru woman gets 50 stitches after being mauled by neighbour's dog; brutal attack caught on CCTV Following the incident, the woman’s husband filed a complaint at HSR Layout Police Station, accusing the dog owner of negligence. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Bengaluru:

A woman going for her morning walk in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a pet dog on January 26. The incident took place in Teachers’ Colony at around 6:54 am when a dog owned by Amaresh Reddy suddenly attacked the woman in front of her house.

The dog bit her on the neck and also caused injuries to her face, hands and legs. Although the dog’s owner tried to separate the dog from the woman, by that time the dog had already caused serious injuries.

The woman was admitted to St John’s Hospital, where doctors reportedly stitched over 50 wounds on her face and neck.

Victim's husband files police case

Following the incident, the woman’s husband filed a complaint at HSR Layout Police Station, accusing the dog owner of negligence. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Speaking to India TV from the hospital, the woman’s husband, Satyaprakash Dubey, said that his wife is in deep shock. She had gone out for her usual morning walk when the neighbor’s pet dog suddenly attacked her. “The dog was so dangerous that even its owner could not control it,” Dubey said. He added, “Anyone who keeps a pet dog has the responsibility to take proper care of it. The owner neither leashed the crossbred pet dog nor muzzled it.”

Satyaprakash Dubey has demanded the maximum punishment for the dog owner, saying that the case should serve as a lesson for those who are negligent while keeping pet dogs.