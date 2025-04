Mamata Banerjee issued contempt notice over remarks on Supreme Court verdict in SSC scam case The notice was issued following her public remarks questioning the apex court’s ruling, which had ordered a CBI probe and cancellation of several illegal appointments in the recruitment scam.

