Tahawwur Rana extradition: What lies ahead for 26/11 terror accused in India? Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai attacks and associate of David Headley, is likely to be lodged in Tihar Jail after extradition from the US. Indian authorities have made high-security arrangements for his arrival.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and currently being extradited from the United States, is likely to be lodged in a high-security ward of Tihar Jail upon his arrival in India, prison officials said on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed that necessary arrangements have been made for his secure confinement, and the final placement will be carried out in accordance with the court’s directive. Rana, 64, a Pakistani-born Canadian national, is a known associate of David Coleman Headley, alias Daood Gilani—one of the key conspirators behind the Mumbai attacks. He is being brought back after the US Supreme Court rejected his final attempt to block extradition.

According to officials, a multi-agency Indian team has traveled to the United States to escort him back.

The 2008 Mumbai attacks, which lasted nearly 60 hours, were carried out by 10 Pakistani terrorists who targeted multiple locations, including a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish center. The carnage claimed 166 lives and brought India-Pakistan relations to the brink of war.

NIA to seek custody

Upon his arrival in India, Tahawwur Rana is expected to be produced before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Patiala House in the capital. The NIA is likely to seek his custodial interrogation to confront him with key evidence, including emails, travel logs, and witness testimonies already gathered.

Sources said Rana's questioning may help uncover fresh links to Pakistani state actors in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. If granted custody, the NIA may lodge him in a high-security cell at Delhi's Tihar Jail, where security arrangements have been tightened in anticipation of his arrival.

India had earlier assured US authorities of Rana's safety, fair trial, and humane prison conditions—commitments that played a crucial role in securing his extradition.

Amit Shah hails move as justice for 26/11 victims

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday described the impending extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, as a "big success" for the Narendra Modi government and a testament to the Prime Minister’s diplomatic strength.

Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, Shah said the government’s consistent efforts to bring perpetrators of terror to justice were finally bearing fruit.

Modi's diplomacy delivers, says Shah

"Tahawwur Rana’s extradition is a big success of Prime Minister Modi’s diplomacy,” Shah declared. “He will be brought to India to face trial and punishment. It’s a strong message to anyone who dares attack India’s honour and people."

Without naming the Congress party, Shah also criticised previous governments for failing to bring Rana to justice after the 2008 attacks that left 166 people dead in Mumbai. “Those who were in power back then couldn’t bring him to trial. But now he will face justice in India,” he added.