NEET UG 2024 Revised Result: Top rankers reduced to 17, check name-wise list of toppers

NEET UG 2024 Revised results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has today finally announced the revised results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] following the supreme court decision to retract compensatory marks initially awarded. Individuals can check their scorecards using the application number, date of birth on the login page. The NEET UG 2024 scorecards are available at the official website of NTA, exams.nta.ac.in.

As per the results, the top rank of the candidates has been reduced. Now, there are only seventeen candidates on the list. Earlier, the number of the All India Rank Holders (AIR) was 67 which now reduced to 17. The list of the selected candidates can be checked below. According to the data announced by the NTA, a total of 24,060,79, of them, 23,33,297 were present for the exam, and 72,782 were absent on the exam day.

Check Name-wise NEET UG 2024 All India Rank Holders