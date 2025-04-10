Reviving a lost link: New Pamban Bridge rekindles dream of India–Sri Lanka rail connectivity On 6 April 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a newly built Pamban Bridge, reviving talk of reconnecting India and Sri Lanka by rail. With growing interest in heritage and regional connectivity.

Before 1964, travelers journeyed from Madras (now Chennai) to Colombo, Sri Lanka, via the Indo-Ceylon Express, also known as the Boat Mail. Departing from Egmore Station, the train traversed the eastern coastal plains, crossed the Pamban Bridge into Rameswaram, and continued to Dhanushkodi, the last Indian station. From there, passengers sailed across the Palk Strait to Talaimannar, where they boarded a train to Colombo

This seamless connection was disrupted in December 1964 when a devastating cyclone struck coastal Tamil Nadu. The storm destroyed the 50-year-old Pamban Rail Bridge—Pamban Island's sole link to mainland India—and obliterated the railway line between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi. Consequently, train services have since terminated at Rameswaram instead of extending to Dhanushkodi.

(Image Source : PTI)Dhanushkodi lies in ruins since the devastating cyclone of 1964

Sixty years later, on April 6, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed Pamban Bridge, replacing the old structure. This modern 2.08-kilometer bridge features a 72.5-meter vertical lift span, allowing ships to pass beneath while facilitating train movement.

The inauguration of the new Pamban Bridge has rekindled aspirations for re-establishing a direct rail link between India and Sri Lanka. Discussions have emerged about constructing a bridge or tunnel parallel to Adam's Bridge (Rama Setu), connecting Rameswaram to Sri Lanka's Talaimannar on Mannar Island. Such a project would involve restoring the 17 km rail line from Rameswaram to Dhanushkodi and building a 23 km rail bridge across the Palk Strait, thereby facilitating seamless rail connectivity between the two nations.

While the 1964 cyclone halted the realization of a continuous rail link envisioned during British colonial times, recent developments and political interest suggest a renewed focus on this ambitious project, aiming to enhance bilateral ties and regional integration.

Pamban Rail Bridge

The original Pamban Bridge was a feat of its time. Inaugurated in 1914, it stood as a proud lifeline connecting pilgrims and traders to the sacred island of Rameswaram. But over the years, time and tides wore it down. Harsh marine conditions, heavy winds, and salt-laden air pushed it to its limits.

That’s when the idea of a new, stronger, and smarter bridge took root.

About 27 meters north of the old bridge now stands its younger, mightier counterpart, stretching 2.07 kilometers across the sea. What makes this bridge truly special is its 72.5-meter-long vertical lift span, a first for Indian Railways. This means when a ship wants to pass, the central section of the bridge can rise up by 17 meters, letting vessels glide through with ease. It's like watching a piece of the bridge float into the sky.

(Image Source : PTI)The new Pamban Brigde, an engineering marvel over sea, connects mainland India with the Rameswaram island

However, building it wasn’t easy.

Engineers had to deal with choppy waters, tricky winds, and a seabed that tested every calculation. Materials were shipped, welded, and lifted with extreme care.

The new bridge isn’t just smart, but is also built to last. Its foundation is laid deep with over 330 massive piles, frame made with stainless steel reinforcements, and it’s painted with special marine-resistant coatings to survive the salty air. The bridge is also built with the future in mind. While it currently supports one railway track, the foundation is strong enough for two, ready for whatever tomorrow brings.

The new bridge linking Rameswaram to the mainland, stands as a remarkable feat of Indian engineering on the global stage. It is built at a cost of over Rs 700 crore. It is 2.08 km in length, features 99 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift span that rises up to a height of 17 metres, facilitating smooth movement of ships while ensuring seamless train operations. Constructed with stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints, the bridge boasts increased durability and reduced maintenance needs. It is designed for dual rail tracks to accommodate future demands. A special polysiloxane coating protects it from corrosion, ensuring longevity in the harsh marine environment.