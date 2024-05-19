Follow us on Image Source : NATURALS ICE CREAM (X) Raghunandan Kamath, founder of Naturals ice cream, dies at 75 in Mumbai.

Raghunandan Kamath, the founder of Naturals ice cream, passed away at the age of 75 at a hospital in Mumbai after a brief illness. Kamath died on Friday night. He was reportedly ill for the past several days and was admitted to the hospital. He is survived by his wife and sons.

“A phenomenal journey comes to an end. Saddened to know of the demise of ‘Icecream Man’ Shri Raghunandan Kamath, the founder & force behind Natural Icecreams. From Mulki to Mumbai with just a dream of creating a brand that became a ‘natural’ choice for every ice cream lover, his life is a huge lesson and inspiration for every entrepreneur. Prayers for his sadgati and strength to all his loved ones in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” Captain Brijesh Chowta, secretary of BJP's Karnataka unit wrote on social media site X.

Naturals Ice Cream valued at approximately Rs 400 cr

Kamath started his journey from Mulki, a town in Mangalore taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka and went on to become a renowned name in the ice cream industry with his company Naturals Ice Cream, which is valued at approximately Rs 400 crore today.

Born to a fruit vendor, Kamath in his early days assisted his father in the fruit business, which is said to have provided him with an invaluable understanding of fruits. He left his village at the age of 14 and shifted to Mumbai, where he found a job at his brother’s restaurant.

According to a report by Udayavani, he forayed into the ice cream business in February 1984 with the help of just four workers. During the initial days, his company reportedly featured just 12 flavours of ice cream.

To attract more customers, Kamath used to sell Pav Bhaji, while serving ice cream as a side offering. This turned the world in his favour and drew several customers. Naturals Ice Cream gained popularity with time, Kamath decided to focus only on the ice cream business, which later allowed him to refine his products. Later on, Kamath went on to open a total of 135 outlets across India by 2020. One of its unique selling propositions is that the company sells ice cream, which they say is made from natural ingredients without artificial flavouring.

