Gurugram Police arrests suspect in IT company manager's death

Gurugram police on Thursday arrested a man accused of killing the manager of an IT company by running him over with a car. The accused, identified as 36-year-old Manoj Bhardwaj, was arrested by a team of police crime units from IFFCO Chowk and is presently being questioned in the incident.

Significantly, the incident, which happened late Sunday night in South City 2 on Sohna Road, was reportedly caused over an argument broke out between Bhardwaj and the victim, 31-year-old Rishabh Jasuja. However, things escalated quickly, leading to Bhardwaj allegedly hitting Jasuja with his car and dragging him for several meters. Jasuja's younger brother, who tried to intervene, was also injured in the incident and is currently receiving medical treatment.

During questioning, Bhardwaj claimed that ongoing parking issues in their residential area fueled the confrontation. He alleged that Jasuja and his brother had recently opened a paying guest accommodation nearby, worsening congestion on the road leading to Bhardwaj's home.

Speaking about the incident, the investigating officer revealed, "On the day of the incident, he (Bhardwaj) went to the PG and asked the manager to remove the car. Rishabh and Ranjak came, and a fight broke out between them."

"Bhardwaj's uncle's son Surendra and his friend also reached the spot, and they thrashed Rishbh and Ranjak. Later, Bhardwaj killed Rishabh by crushing him with his car in a fit of rage and fled the scene," the IO added.

According to police, Bhardwaj, hit the two brothers, and dragged both of them on the car's bonnet for around 20 meters. The entire act was captured on CCTV. Police informed that an FIR has already been registered at the Sector 50 Police Station on Monday.