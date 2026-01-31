Advertisement
Sunetra Pawar is likely to be sworn in as the new Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister this evening after the sudden death of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash in Baramati.

Isha Bhandari
Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar's oath ceremony live: Maharashtra politics is witnessing a major moment today after the sudden death of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash. Sources say his wife, Sunetra Pawar, is likely to be sworn in as the new Deputy Chief Minister this evening. A crucial NCP legislative party meeting is scheduled, while talks of a reunion between the two NCP factions have once again gained momentum. 

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Jan 31, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    NCP merger talks positive, says Sharad Pawar

    Sharad Pawar revealed that discussions on the merger of the two NCP factions had been going on between Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar for the past four months and were moving in a positive direction, with a public announcement planned for the 12th. Remembering Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar described him as a “capable and committed” leader who worked sincerely for the people and understood public issues deeply. He said Ajit Pawar always stood for justice and never fell short in fulfilling his responsibilities, with the people of Baramati firmly standing by him. Calling his death a deep shock, Sharad Pawar said the situation demands strength and unity, urging leaders to ease people’s suffering and carry forward the values and work culture Ajit Pawar believed in. He expressed confidence that the next generation of the Pawar family would continue his legacy and commitment to public service.

     

  • 9:08 AM (IST)Jan 31, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    No official word on Sunetra Pawar's oath: Sharad Pawar in Baramati

    Speaking in Baramati, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said there was no confirmed information about Sunetra Pawar being sworn in as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister today, adding that such a decision would be taken by her party. 

  • 8:56 AM (IST)Jan 31, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Talks of NCP reunion gain strength

    Speculation is growing that the two factions of the NCP may merge again. Close aides of Ajit Pawar say he was keen on uniting the party before his death.

     

  • 8:55 AM (IST)Jan 31, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Praful Patel likely to become NCP national president

    Sources also say that senior leader Praful Patel is expected to be appointed as the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party.

     

  • 8:47 AM (IST)Jan 31, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Sunetra Pawar reaches Mumbai

    Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar reached Mumbai's Devgiri, official residence of her late husband on Saturday. 

  • 8:23 AM (IST)Jan 31, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Senior NCP leaders meet Sunetra Pawar

    A day earlier, senior NCP leaders met Sunetra Pawar to discuss the party’s future following Ajit Pawar’s death. 

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Jan 31, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What Fadnavis has to say after NCP pitches Sunetra Pawar for Dy CM?

    Responding to questions about the possibility of Sunetra Pawar being appointed as Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that any such decision would be taken by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He stated that whatever decision the NCP makes, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will stand firmly by it. Read the full story here

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Jan 31, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Sunetra Pawar likely to sworn-in around 5 pm

    According to sources, Sunetra Pawar’s swearing-in ceremony as Deputy Chief Minister is likely to take place at around 5 pm at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

     

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Jan 31, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    NCP legislative party meeting at 2 pm

    Sunetra Pawar live updates: All NCP MLAs and MLCs have been called for a legislative party meeting at Vidhan Bhavan at 2 pm. Sunetra Pawar is expected to be elected as the party leader during this meeting.

     

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Jan 31, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Sunetra Pawar likely to take charge as Maharashtra Dy CM today

    Maharashtra deputy chief minister live: Sources indicate that Sunetra Pawar is likely to be sworn in as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister later today. 

     

