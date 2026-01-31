CJ Roy suicide case likely to be handed over to CID, cremation to take place in Bengaluru tomorrow CJ Roy suicide case: DK Shivakumar emphasised government commitment to uncovering the truth. "When IT officials were questioning him, he asked for 5 minutes, went inside, and shot himself," he stated.

Bengaluru:

Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy's alleged suicide during Income Tax (I-T) raids has sparked calls for a deeper investigation, with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announcing a high-level probe- potentially transferring the case from Ashok Nagar police station to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) by January 31st evening or tomorrow (February 1) morning.

Family's grief and brother's statement

CJ Roy's brother, CJ Babu, spoke to media on Saturday, insisting the only known issue was the ongoing Income Tax scrutiny, with no threats, loans, or other problems. "Other than the Income Tax issue, he had no other issues. That I am very sure of," Babu said. He last spoke to Roy at 10:40 am on Friday and plans to consult office staff for more details. The family is now focused on cremation arrangements.

Earlier, Roy's wife Lina and son Rohith arrived at Bengaluru's Bowring Hospital mortuary, joined by Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress President Mohammed Nalapad.

Push for CID involvement and high-level inquiry

DK Shivakumar emphasised government commitment to uncovering the truth. "When IT officials were questioning him, he asked for 5 minutes, went inside, and shot himself," he stated. "We will do a high-level probe... A team from Kerala came here; the investigation will reveal further details. This shouldn't have happened—he was a good businessman. Delhi has asked for a report too. After a detailed probe, our government will let the people know the truth."

Sources indicate the case from Ashok Nagar station may shift to CID for specialised handling, ensuring impartiality amid political and public scrutiny.

Kerala Oppn leader raises doubts

Kerala Leader of the Opposition (LoP) VD Satheesan has questioned the circumstances of Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy’s death, stating it raises suspicion and must be thoroughly investigated. "A businessman will not fear an ED raid," he remarked, hinting at deeper issues beyond routine probes.

Karnataka Home Minister's statement on CJ Roy case

Home Minister G Parameshwara revealed that an IT raid hit the company in December, requiring a mandatory charge sheet within 60 days, due by February 4, which prompted summoning Roy. He had arrived from Dubai three days prior. Officials visited his office, discussed and recorded his statement with his cooperation; they also met him there. After requesting five minutes and heading to his chamber, he didn't return for 20 minutes. Upon checking, they found he had taken his own life. Beyond this sequence, I have directed the department to probe what led to it, surrounding events, and the reasons behind his action.

Late-night high-level police meeting

Sources indicate that late Friday night, Bengaluru Police Commissioner and senior officers held discussions with the DGP on the case. The meeting concluded that the investigation should be handed over to the CID for a more robust inquiry. Today, alongside the post-mortem, initial statement recordings and other legal formalities, the DGP is expected to issue the order transferring the case to CID by this evening or tomorrow morning. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar had announced on Friday that a high-level probe would be conducted into Roy's death.

Dr CJ Roy death case

Police have begun recording statements from family members in the Dr CJ Roy death investigation. Investigators are gathering details on the last time anyone contacted Roy.

Mysterious diary seized

Sources reveal police recovered Dr Roy's diary, now in custody. It primarily contains phone numbers of film stars, raising questions as police analyse it for leads.

Incident recap and police update

On Friday, Roy reportedly shot himself around 3 PM at his office during 2-3 days of IT raids involving Karnataka and Kerala teams. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh confirmed: "An incident occurred... where CJ Roy shot himself. SOCO and FSL teams are investigating. He was taken to hospital and declared dead." Preliminary findings point to suicide, with prior raids noted, but full details await forensic reports.

The potential CID takeover underscores the case's sensitivity, given Roy's prominence and raid timing. Shivakumar's pledge aims to address speculation, while Babu's call-"Let the truth come out"- reflects family demands for clarity.