New South Wales, Sydney Sixers set to part ways with coach Greg Shipperd New South Wales and BBL (Big Bash League) franchise Sydney Sixers came forward and announced that they will be parting ways with coach Greg Shipperd despite a year left out on his contract.

New Delhi:

In a major development for Australian domestic side, New South Wales and BBL (Big Bash League) franchise Sydney Sixers, both teams have announced that they would be parting ways with decorated coach Greg Shipperd. It is worth noting that Shipperd will be leaving as the coach despite there being a year to run on his current contract in both roles.

Notably, Shipperd was re-signed in his role back in November 2025. He was signed on a two-year deal in both roles until the end of the 2026-27 season. It is interesting to note that Shipperd led Sydney Sixers to the BBL final, and New South Wales was within reach of making the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup finals with four and three rounds remaining, respectively. Despite such performances, he has been told that he will not be continuing in his role.

While he will be leaving the coaching role with Sixers immediately, he will remain with New South Wales until the end of the current season.

Lee Germon opened up on Greg Shipperd leaving

After the announcement was made official, New South Wales chief executive Lee Germon took centre stage and talked about how hard of a decision it was to let Shipperd go. However, he opined that it was time for someone new to take over the role and give the team a new direction.

"I believe that Greg and his coaching team have done a really good job of stabilising our side after a couple of difficult seasons and bringing in some good systems and processes, and now, in my view, was a time for us to go up another level and consistently win matches and look to win titles,” Germon was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"This season, we've actually lost more matches than we've won at the moment. But it's also the manner in which we've lost some of those games that has really confirmed to me, and it really hasn't happened as quickly as I would have liked in terms of seeing the signs that we can shift to that next level. So I needed to make the call now, in my view, to give us an opportunity to also go find the next coach, and I believe the time is right now to make that change,” he added.

Also Read: