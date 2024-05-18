Horoscope Today, May 19: Happiness in married life for Capricorns; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, May 19, 2024

Today is Udaya Tithi Ekadashi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Ekadashi tithi will last till 1:53 pm today, after which Dwadashi tithi will start. Vajra Yoga will be there till 11:25 pm today afternoon. Also, Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 3:17 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Mohini Ekadashi. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how May 19, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

Aries

Today, luck will be with you throughout the day. Do not take any hasty decision today, nor interfere in the matters of others. Knowing about any negative activity of your child may increase your anxiety, which you will solve with the help of someone. Do not solve situations in anger, if you remain patient everything will soon be fine. Today, your mind will be happy with the help of an unknown person. Today, you will plan to control your expenses. Women will be busy in the kitchen today.

Taurus

Today will be a day that will bring good results for you. Today, you will get to have a good time with your family members, which will keep the family atmosphere pleasant. Today, your cooperation in solving any problem will be positive. You will dominate the social activities of the neighbourhood. Any property-related work will be solved. Today, if you stay away from negative people and avoid the state of laziness, you will get mental peace. It will be beneficial if you avoid unnecessary movement today. Relationships with lovemates will improve.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Students need to work very hard today. If you are careful in your transactions today, you will be saved from any future problems. People of this zodiac sign will get new employment opportunities, which will increase their self-confidence. Today, some official journey of yours is possible. One of your friends will call you and surprise you. Your family members will agree on any important matter of yours. Progress will kiss your feet today. You will get many opportunities today to expand your business.

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will have to work harder to get the work done smoothly. However, making appropriate decisions at the right time will solve many of your problems. Do not start any new work at this time, focus on organising today's work only. Your influence will remain in the office. There will be sweet banter between the newly married couple today, this will bring more sweetness to the relationship. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health.

Leo

Today will be a wonderful day for you. The cheerful behaviour of the family members will keep the atmosphere of the house pleasant. Also, your personal life will be better. People who are against you will ask for your opinion in office work today. There will be pleasant changes in the jobs of people in government departments, they will get good news related to transfer. Today will be a good day from the health point of view. Today, you will try to understand the matters of the family deeply. There will be an atmosphere of peace in married life. Lovemates of this zodiac sign will go out for a walk today.

Virgo

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. Today, you will have a happy day. You will get a chance to have fun with friends. If any plan is being made regarding the sale-purchase of property, then implement it immediately. Beneficial combinations are being formed. Will organise religious functions at home with family members. Today, many avenues of progress will open for you. Office work needs to be done with some caution. Someone may complain about your work. You should avoid getting involved with anyone today.

Libra

Today, your day will be full of happiness. Today, students can achieve some important achievements with their abilities. There will be a balance between family and business activities. Think of completing any work quickly. If you are associated with any particular organisation, then definitely contribute to its related activities, this will give you peace and will also increase your respect. Avoid eating spicy things from outside, your health will be good. Be careful while driving today.

Scorpio

Today is going to be an auspicious day for you. Today, you can make many big decisions for some work. There will be some challenges in business, however, you will get appropriate results as per your hard work. Receiving the pending payment will strengthen your financial position. Lovemates should have a feeling of proper harmony and cooperation with each other. Today, your dealings with officers will be good. Today, you can also postpone some important work. There is a need to be careful in property-related work.

Sagittarius

Today, there are chances of you getting some good news from someone close to you. Today, you will be successful in completing your household tasks. Today, instead of getting nervous during personal work, you will try to find solutions to the situations, and you will also be successful in this. There will be a festive atmosphere in the house due to the achievement of a family member. People doing marketing jobs will connect with a good client today, who will bring good financial benefits in the future. There will be support from officials in completing the new project.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your money may be spent on household chores. Take any decision calmly. It will be good for you if you remain sweet while talking today. Today, there are chances of you meeting a senior official. Some new work of yours may start. If there is confusion due to some reason then you will get mental peace. Today, despite personal busyness, you will spend some time with senior and experienced people. Today, you will get many information. You will learn new things. There will be happiness in married life. People associated with the field of writing will get some good news.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a special day for you. Only humility and flexibility in your behaviour will earn you respect. Today, the family atmosphere will be good. Today, your responsibility may increase in some functions, which you will complete very well. If you work with patience then the work will be easy. Sweetness will remain in your relationship with your spouse. Today, your positive thinking will prove beneficial for you. Sudden financial gain is expected.

Pisces

Today, your day is going to be mixed. Today, we will run around in connection with some work. Students of this zodiac sign who are preparing will be successful soon. Today, your interest in charitable works will increase. Today, your friends will be impressed by your words. Domestic life will be happy. Electricity traders will get maximum profit today. There may be ups and downs in your health today. It will be necessary to take care of the health of the elderly.