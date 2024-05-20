Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi holds roadshow in Odisha's Puri

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 20) held a roadshow in Odisha's Puri for the ongoing Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections in the state. He led the roadshow from Marichkote square to Medical square on Grand Road in Puri. The PM was accompanied by state BJP president Manmohan Samal, the party’s MP candidate Sambit Patra and Puri MLA nominee Jayanta Sarangi. Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the barricaded stretch on Grand Road, waving at the prime minister, holding the lotus symbol.

PM Modi will address two rallies later in the day in the state. He will then head to West Bengal where he will address a poll rally in Jhargram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Jagannath temple in Puri on Monday morning.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place for the roadshow, police said.

The second phase of polling for five Lok Sabha constituencies and 35 assembly seats in Odisha began amid tight security on Monday.