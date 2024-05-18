Lava's former MD booked for sending imposter to AIIMS to get heart test for bail extension

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lava MD Hari Om Rai was arrested by ED in October 2023

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Hari Om Rai, the former Managing Director of Lava, for allegedly sending an imposter to AIIMS to undergo a heart test in his name to secure an extension of his interim bail on medical grounds.

The complaint, filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Hauz Khas Police Station, claims that Rai sent another individual to AIIMS on May 16 to impersonate him for the heart test mandated by the Delhi High Court. On May 15, the court had ordered the heart test, which was scheduled for the following day.

According to the ED, Rai did not appear for the test but instead sent Naval Kishore Ram, who suffers from heart issues, to AIIMS. ED officers, stationed outside the cardiologist's chamber, discovered the deception when they entered the chamber and found Ram being examined instead of Rai. Ram allegedly admitted that a doctor from Vasant Kunj had arranged for him to pose as Rai.

Following this revelation, Rai approached the ED and surrendered. Consequently, he withdrew his plea for an extension of interim bail.

He was granted interim bail for three months on medical grounds starting February 16. On May 6, Rai filed another petition in the Delhi High Court for an extension of the interim bail, leading to the events that unfolded.

The FIR underscores the allegations of deceit and impersonation, complicating Rai's legal challenges amid the ongoing investigation.

What is the case?

Rai had been arrested on October 10 last year in connection with a money laundering case involving Chinese mobile company Vivo. He was arrested along with three others including a Chinese national Guangwen Kyang aka Andrew Kuang, a Chartered Accountant Nitin Garg, and Rajan Malik.

In July 2022 ED conducted raids at 48 locations against several companies related to Vivo and seized Rs 465 crore across 119 bank accounts which included FDs worth Rs 66 crore, two kgs of gold, and Rs 73 lakh cash.

Allegedly, these companies used to send the country's money to China to avoid taxes. It was alleged that suspects had remitted over 60,000 crores out of the country or 50 per cent of total turnover to China.

