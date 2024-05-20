5 Evergreen romantic films of Aditya Chopra | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aditya Chopra

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has turned a year older today. Along with directing some spectacular films, he has also bankrolled many successful projects. From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh, several talented actors, who are currently doing wonders in Bollywood, are the discovery of Aditya’s Yash Raj Films. So, on his birthday, have a look at his 5 films that weaved romance and comedy at the same time.

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is the classic romantic story of all time. The film tells the story of Raj and Simran meeting during a trip across Europe and the two fall in love. However, when Raj learns that Simran is already promised to another, he follows her to India to win her and her father over. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal and Anupam Kher among others.

2. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is the story of Surinder, a simple man, who falls for a vivacious Tani and gets married to her. To impress her, he undergoes a complete makeover and becomes Raj. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Vinay Pathak.

3. Mohabbatein

Mohabbatein is the story of Narayan a strict principal of Gurukul who does not believe in love and forbids his students from following their hearts. However, things take a turn when a music teacher challenges his authority. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj and Jimmy Shergill among others.

4. Befikre

Befikre is the story of Dharam and Shyra start dating each other but soon break up. However, when they try to move on with other people, they realise their feelings for each other run deeper and try to reconcile. The film stars Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Julie Ordon, Elisa Bachir Bey, and Hugo Diego Garcia.

5. Veer-Zaara

Veer-Zaara is the story of an Indian pilot, Veer, and a Pakistani girl, Zaara. As Veer spends his years in a Pakistani prison, Zaara believes him to be dead and devotes her life to his village in India. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpaaye and Anupam Kher.

Also Read: BTS Jimin's rendition of Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Gajagamini' walk from Heeramandi goes viral | WATCH

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor among other celebs cast votes