Puja Khedkar controversy: A look at rules governing IAS officers and trainees | EXPLAINED

Puja Khedkar controversy: In a significant development, Puja Khedkar, a probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been relieved from her District Training Programme by the Maharashtra government. The decision comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding her alleged misuse of power as a civil servant. Khedkar, who was undergoing district training, has been recalled to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie for "necessary action." The Academy, renowned for training India's elite civil servants, will now address the issues that have led to the suspension of her training.

The controversy has also brought Khedkar's disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates under scrutiny. Pune Police have said that they will verify the authenticity of the disability certificates she submitted to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This verification process is expected to play a crucial role in determining the veracity of the claims made in her application. In her defence, Khedkar has asserted that she is a victim of "misinformation" and "fake news." She maintains that the allegations against her are "baseless" and have been fueled by incorrect information. Despite her stance, the decision to relieve her from the training programme indicates the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the matter.

34-year-old Khedkar came under the spotlight after reports about her alleged demands for a separate office and official car and unauthorised use of a beacon on her private car emerged. She was subsequently transferred to Washim from Pune. A senior government doctor said she had obtained a "locomotor disability" certificate in August 2022. Khedkar had earlier submitted two certificates, provided by the Ahmednagar District Civil Hospital in 2018 and 2021, to the UPSC under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category. Additionally, she had applied for a disability certificate from the Aundh government hospital in Pune in August 2022, but after medical tests, her application was rejected.

According to media reports, Khedkar's actions as a civil servant are regulated by two primary sets of rules: the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and the Indian Administrative Service (Probation) Rules, 1954.

Let's examine some of the key regulations that oversee IAS officers and probationary officers in more detail.

Rules for probationary IAS officers

During their training period, probationary IAS officers receive a fixed salary and travel allowance. However, they are prohibited from utilising the special privileges afforded to IAS officers, such as using a VIP number plate on an official car, accessing official accommodation, having an official room with adequate staff, and the services of a constable.

A trainee may be disqualified if deemed "ineligible" for recruitment, unfit to be a service member, neglectful of studies and duties, or involved in misconduct. These decisions are made by the Centre after a summary enquiry. In Khedkar's case, the Centre has established a single-member panel to review all documents submitted by her.

Rules for submission of fake certificates

Amidst controversy, Khedkar faces accusations of submitting fake disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to pass the UPSC exam. Reports also indicate that she provided a mental illness certificate.

In April 2022, Khedkar was instructed to report to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for verification of her disability certificate. However, she refused, citing a Covid infection.

Notably, 27 per cent of seats in civil services are reserved for OBC candidates, and three per cent of seats for general, OBC, ST, and SC categories are reserved for the differently-abled.

According to the rules, if a candidate is found to have provided fake certificates, they should not be retained as a civil servant. However, the individual can challenge their dismissal in court before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and the National OBC Commission.

Integration of services

From the time their training commences, all Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers are governed by the AIS (Conduct) Rules. Under these rules, all members of the service are expected to maintain fidelity to duty and avoid any behavior deemed "unbecoming" during their tenure. The rules also bar them from using their office to secure any private or government job for their family members.

In 2014, the Centre made several additions to the rules, requiring any service member to uphold ethics, integrity, honesty, political neutrality, accountability, transparency, sensitivity towards people -- especially weaker sections -- and good behaviour towards the public. Puja Khedkar has been questioned on these grounds. Notably, according to the rules, officers should make decisions solely in the public interest.

“An officer shall not place himself under financial or other obligation to any person or organisation who may influence him. Do not abuse your position as a civil servant, and do not make any decisions to gain financial or material benefits for yourself, your family, or your friends,” the rules added.

Another rule, updated in 2015, mandates that officers must notify the government of any gifts given by close relatives or friends if the value exceeds Rs 25,000.

