Pooja Khedkar controversy: Centre forms committee to probe allegations, Pune traffic police sends notice

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationary officer Dr. Pooja Khedkar

The Central Government on Thursday (July 11) constituted a single-member committee, chaired by a senior officer of the rank of Additional Secretary, to verify the candidature claims and other details of IAS probationer Pooja Manorma Dilip Khedkar, who has been accused of seeking special privileges and allegedly faking certificates under the physical disabilities category and the Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the Indian Administrative Services.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Ministry of Personnel while elaborating on the decision to constitute the committee to investigate the allegations, stated that it will submit its report in two weeks.



"The central government has constituted a single-member committee, chaired by a senior officer of the rank of Additional Secretary to government of India to verify the candidature claims and other details of Ms. Pooja Manorma Dilip Khedkar, a candidate of Civil Services Examination-2022 and earlier CSEs. The committee will submit its report in 2 weeks," the government order said





Meanwhile, in another development in the case, the Pune city traffic police have initiated a probe against probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar for the alleged use of blue and red beacon lights and the installation of 'Maharashtra Government' insignia on a private car.

In an order issued to Khedkar, the Pune Traffic Police said, "It has been found that the four-wheeler has an amber beacon installed on the front of the car and the Government of Maharashtra written on it. Legal action has been taken against the said private vehicle under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act. It is also seen that action has been taken against the said vehicle for violating traffic rules earlier. The said bill is also pending without payment of a fee. We have received information that you are using the said private vehicle. However, it should be noted that the said private vehicle should be presented at the Chaturshringi Transport Department along with the necessary documents for further legal inspection."



READ MORE | IAS officer Pooja Khedkar reacts to controversy around her as she joins duty at Washim



READ MORE | IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, who used beacon light on private car, submitted fake mental illness certificate



